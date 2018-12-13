Dortmund vs Werder Bremen Preview: Where to Watch, Kick Off Time, Live Stream and Team News

Borussia Dortmund host Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on Saturday afternoon. The league leaders will be looking to continue their impressive start to the season which has seen them remain unbeaten after 14 games, with a seven point lead at the top of the table. Werder Bremen sit in eighth place, only two points off of a European place.

Dortmund enter the match on a high following victory in the Revierderby against Schalke last weekend, and securing top spot in their Champions League group midweek. Bremen overcame Fortuna Dusseldorf in the previous matchday, and will be hoping to make it two wins on the spin in the Westfalenstadion.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Here's 90min's preview of Saturday's game.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Saturday 15th December What Time Is Kick Off? 5:30 (BST) Where Is it Played? Westfalenstadion TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport Extra

Team News

Centre back Dan-Axel Zagadou has returned to Dortmund training following an ankle injury, but remains a doubt for Saturday's game. The home side have quite the injury list, with Marco Reus, Sebastian Rode, Lukasz Piszczek, Thomas Delaney and Jacob Bruun Larsen all looking set to miss the game. English starlet Jadon Sancho may also miss Saturday's encounter for personal reasons.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Aron Johannsson, Philipp Bargfrede and Milos Veljkovic remain long term absentees for Bremen, but striker Fin Bartels is back in training following an Achilles injury. Michael Zetterer, Stefanos Kapinos and Thore Jacobson are all doubts for Bremen.

Predicted Lineups

Dortmund Burki; Hakimi, Diallo, Akanji, Schmelzer; Dahoud, Witsel, Pulisic, Gotze, Guerrero; Alcacer Werder Bremen Pavlenka; Gebre Selassie, Langkamp, Friedl, Augustinsson; Eggestein, Mohwald, Klaassen, Kruse; Harnik, Rashica

Head to Head Record





This is a fixture which has been dominated by Dortmund in the past. From their 41 encounters, Dortmund have won 22, Bremen have won 13, with the other six ending in a draw. Their last match ended in a 1-1 draw. Bremen's goalscorer that day was Thomas Delaney, who left the club to join Dortmund in the summer.

Recent Form





Dortmund have set the standard at the top of the table. They've won five of their previous six matches, drawing the other. They're still undefeated, have scored the most goals in the league (39) and conceded the second least (14).

When you begin at a very young age, you're always dreaming of moments like this. Now, debuting in the Champions League is already a reality, but the best, as always, has yet to come. We'll keep working hard!💛🖤 @BVB pic.twitter.com/yN6J0SNwGY — Sergio Gómez (@sergiogm_10) December 12, 2018

Bremen's recent form has been more inconsistent than their opponents. Last weekend's victory against Fortuna Dusseldorf ended a run of four games without a win, and they lost three times in that spell.





Here's how both teams have fared in their last five matches:





Dortmund Werder Bremen Monaco 0 - 2 Dortmund (11/12) Werder Bremen 3 - 1 Fortuna Dusseldorf (07/12) Schalke 1 - 2 Dortmund (08/12) Werder Bremen 1 - 2 Bayern Munich (01/12) Dortmund 2 - 0 Freiburg (01/12) Freiburg 1 - 1 Werder Bremen (25/11) Dortmund 0 - 0 Club Brugge (28/11) Werder Bremen 1 - 3 Borussia Mönchengladbach (10/11) Mainz 1 - 2 Dortmund (24/11) Mainz 2 - 1 Werder Bremen (04/11)





Predictions





Dortmund look too good to be stopped at the moment, and it looks unlikely that a struggling Bremen side will be the first to beat the league leaders.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Although Bremen could make it a tricky afternoon for Dortmund, the home side might just have too much for the visitors.

Prediction: Dortmund 3 - 0 Werder Bremen