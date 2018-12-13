Napoli Supporter 'Attacked by 7 Liverpool Fans' Outside Anfield After Champions League Clash

A 23-year-old Napoli fan was reportedly attacked by Liverpool supporters outside Anfield after the Champions League game between the two clubs on Tuesday night.

Liverpool won the game 1-0 to secure their progress to the knockout rounds of the competition by the slimmest of margins, but one Napoli supporter was the victim of an alleged assault afterwards after apparently being set upon by rival Reds fans.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

According to Corriere del Mezzogiorno and Calcio Napoli 24, a Napoli fan by the name of Mattia, who was at the game as a gift from his parents, claims to have been attacked by a group of seven people who surrounded him upon leaving the stadium.

He was said to have been admitted to Royal Liverpool University Hospital with a fractured cheekbone and trauma to one eye. But it was apparently only after flagging down a car that he and a friend managed to get help.

"I thought I was going to die," is the chilling quote attributed to the victim.

The reports stress that this was an attack on a lone fan and not a fight between rival groups.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Liverpool fans were attacked by 'thugs wearing Napoli shirts' when the two clubs met in Italy earlier this season, while Reds supporter Sean Cox was infamously left fighting for his life after an attack by rival fans when Roma visited Anfield last season.