'Only Right': Massimiliano Allegri Admits Juventus Deserved to Lose After Shock Young Boys Defeat

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri believes his side deserved to lose, following the Bianconeri's shock 2-1 defeat to Champions League minnows Young Boys at the Stade de Suisse.

Guillaume Hoarau scored in each half to give the Swiss side a two-goal cushion, but substitute Paulo Dybala reduced the deficit ten minutes from time, before the Argentine had a goal contentiously ruled-out for offside in injury-time.

Despite the result, La Vecchia Signora, who had already booked their place in the knockout stages of the tournament, sealed top spot in Group H because of results elsewhere on the night going their way.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

Allegri insisted after the game that the performance warranted a loss, despite his side meeting their target of winning the group. He also revealed that he though the decision to rule out Dybala's injury time goal was the correct one, with Cristiano Ronaldo adjusted to have been interfering with play.

"We achieved our objective by winning the group, even on a night where everything seemed to go wrong," Allegri said, as quoted by Football Italia.

"We missed so many opportunities and gifted a penalty, so at the end of the day it was only right that we lost."

"It was offside. In any case, an equaliser wouldn’t have changed anything at that point. We started well and were not lazy in our approach, things just didn't go our way, but we still won the group and I therefore thank the lads."

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

Manchester United's defeat to Valencia means that the Old Lady have won the group despite their defeat, and they could come up against the likes of Atlético Madrid, five-time winners Liverpool, Ajax or Lyon in the Last 16.





Allegri appears to be unfazed by the prospect of who Juve will play though, adding: "It doesn’t matter who we face, as long as we reach February in good shape."