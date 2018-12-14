Isco Has 'One Foot Out' of Bernabeu as Real Madrid Willing to 'Listen to Offers' for Playmaker

December 14, 2018

Real Madrid midfielder Isco has been described as having 'one foot out' of the club as he continues to struggle this season, prompting speculation that the four-time Champions League winner could be on his way out of the club come summer.


Isco had become a star at the Bernabeu since moving from Malaga in 2013 and was famously favoured over Gareth Bale in the 2017 Champions League. Until recently, a move away would have been unthinkable, but the 26-year-old's disastrous few months have made it plausible.

According to AS, Real could listen to offers at the end of the season. The club is said to be dismayed over poor form credited to a lack of involvement in training, while his relationship with coach Santiago Solari and other staff is reportedly strained and/or poor.

AS suggests that Real are keen to be 'cautious' with a 'delicate situation', but will have to consider Isco's future at the club if things do not improve between now and summer.

Isco, who was whistled at by Real fans during the embarrassing 3-0 home defeat at the hands of CSKA Moscow on Wednesday night and was involved in further controversy when he appeared to reject the captain's armband when Marcelo was substituted, has barely started under Solari.

He started the recent Copa del Rey second leg win over lower league Melilla, with the CSKA game only the second time Solari has named in a starting XI since taking over in early November. Isco is still yet to start a game in La Liga under the Argentine in six weeks.

A player of Isco's quality is unlikely to have a shortage of suitors should Real make him available for transfer. Juventus have already been linked with a move should they fail to re-sign Paul Pogba.

