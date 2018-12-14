Liverpool Owners Tipped to Back Jürgen Klopp in January With Huge Transfer Kitty

Liverpool's owners Fenway Sports Group have been tipped to give manager Jürgen Klopp a huge transfer kitty this January in order to make a world-class signing.

The Reds are currently top of the Premier League, having won 13 out of their 16 games so far this season. Klopp's men have drawn the other three, meaning they are the only unbeaten team left in the league after title rivals Manchester City slipped to their first defeat of the campaign against Chelsea last weekend.

Klopp's side struggled to get out of their Champions League group though, with their need for increased squad depth highlighted by away defeats to Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain and Red Star Belgrade. Fortunately, their blushes were spared after winning all three reverse fixtures at Anfield, sending the Reds through in second place in Group C.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Now, with the club looking to strengthen further, journalist Duncan Castles has claimed that Liverpool are prepared to back Klopp and his recruitment team with a substantial amount of money, with the club mindful that they have sold both Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho in recent years for huge sums of money.

"I think we’ve seen in recent times with Liverpool that Fenway Sports Group have had no hesitation about putting serious money on the table to solve problem areas or improve upon what they’ve got in areas of the team," Castles told the Transfer Window Podcast.

"And they’ve gone for top targets at high prices, like Virgil van Dijk, Naby Keita, they’re working at the end of the transfer market where you can identify a player that fits your system and you have the money, unless one of the other really big clubs come in against them, to make those deals happen.

"It would not surprise me if FSG did the same in January, because they’re prepared to go there and they’ve got a lot of faith in Jurgen Klopp and they’ve got a lot of faith in their recruitment department.

"That's because they’ve had a series of successes and made big profits on a couple of players, Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho in particular, which gives them the financial argument that it’s worthwhile spending heavily on players as these guys they get value from."

Whether the Reds make a substantial signing in January remains to be seen, but for now, Klopp will ready his side for a busy festive period of fixtures, starting with a huge game against Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.