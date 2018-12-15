Former England Star Michael Owen Likens Arsenal Wonderkid to Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Liverpool and Manchester United striker Michael Owen has claimed that Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka showed similarities to Cristiano Ronaldo during his first home appearance in the club's Europa League match against Qarabağ.

The 17-year-old made his debut for Unai Emery's first team last month against Vorskla Poltava as a second half substitute, but Thursday's 1-0 win over Qarabağ saw Saka awarded with his first ever start for the Gunners.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Despite a slow start to the match, Saka grew in confidence as the game went on and was a constant threat for Arsenal down the left wing. The teenager left a lasting impression at the Emirates and Owen believes he even showed similarities with Juventus star Ronaldo.

"He looked really nervous at the start of the game, myself and Martin [Keown] were both talking about it," Owen said, as quoted by the Metro. "But he certainly grew into the game. Just him having the courage to run at players was really refreshing to see. Some of the skill...I watched Ronaldo doing this the other day for Juventus.

"He’s just different class and by the end of the game, his confidence was oozing."

Saka is among a batch of youngsters from Hale End who are already being tipped for big things with the first team. Thursday's Europe League match also saw first team appearances for Joe Willock, Eddie Nketiah, Zechariah Medley and Charlie Gilmour.

Promising first team regular Emile Smith Rowe missed Arsenal's final group stage match against Qarabağ through injury.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Arsenal's most promising youth prospect Reiss Nelson is currently making a name for himself whilst out on loan with TSG Hoffenheim.

The 19-year-old has scored more Bundesliga goals than fellow England prospect Jadon Sancho, as well as Bayern Munich's Thomas Müller, and is already the club's joint-top goalscorer this season.