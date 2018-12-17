Carlo Ancelotti Praises His Side's Reaction to Champions League Exit Following Cagliari Win

Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti was impressed with his side's bounce-back-ability in their 1-0 victory over Cagliari on Sunday evening.

Arkadiusz Milik's stunning stoppage time free kick handed Gli Azzurri maximum points, after a largely frustrating game against gutsy opposition.

Enrico Locci/GettyImages

Resting the likes of Marek Hamsik, Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne, the Napoli boss was forced to make wholesale changes after their narrow Champions League defeat to Liverpool in midweek.

Speaking post match to Sky Sport Italia (via Football Italia), Ancelotti was delighted with his side's response:

"The Liverpool defeat was a heavy blow, but the reaction had already come a long time before this evening. I didn’t need to win at Cagliari to know this team had already shaken off the Anfield game.





"We had difficulties in the first half because Mertens and Insigne have particular characteristics and attack the space in a certain way.

"This is a team with good prospects and we are doing very well, but in my view can do far better. We are very competitive. We were in the Champions League, we are in Serie A and will be in the Europa League."

Milik's goal ensured Napoli keep within touching distance of rivals Juventus, after initially seeing the Turin club move 11 points clear on Saturday.

Having missed two opportunities earlier in the game, the Polish striker repaid the faith shown in him to net his eighth goal of the season.

Ancelotti added: "I’m happy for Milik because he’s a hard working lad, a reference point for the group.

"He’s someone who always works with great focus and knows how to manage everything both in hard times and in better ones. He is a smart guy, who is able to deal with various situations in a balanced manner."