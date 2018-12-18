Jan Vertonghen Ruled Out Until January as Tottenham Provide First Team Injury Updates

Jan Vertonghen is expected to return to training with Tottenham in January after sustaining a thigh injury against Barcelona in the Champions League.

The Belgian defender was one of a number of first-team regulars who were left out of Tottenham's match day squad for their Premier League fixture against Burnley at the weekend - a game they won 1-0 thanks to a late winner from Christian Eriksen.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

According to Tottenham's official website, Vertonghen won't be available for selection until at least the new year, as he continues to recover from the knock he sustained at the Camp Nou in the Champions League clash with Barcelona.

This is not the first layoff the 31-year-old has had to contend with this season, as he was out of action for ten games between September and November with a hamstring injury.

Tottenham also provided updates regarding a number of their other players who are currently fighting to return to full fitness.

TEAM NEWS:



🔹 @JanVertonghen (thigh) – injury sustained against Barcelona and expected to return to training in January.



🔹 @VictorWanyama (knee) is progressing with rehabilitation and has now commenced gym work. pic.twitter.com/TULxyQQUb7 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 18, 2018

Eric Dier is recovering after undergoing surgery to remove his appendix, Serge Aurier and Moussa Dembele are continuing with on-field rehabilitation, Victor Wanyama has returned to gym work and Davinson Sanchez is back to full training with his teammates.

One piece of good news for Tottenham supporters is that Juan Foyth will be fit to play in their Carabao Cup quarter-final against Arsenal on Wednesday evening after recovering from a thigh injury, as confirmed by Mauricio Pochettino.

"Juan Foyth is going to be in the squad. Davinson is so close," Pochettino stated.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

"That is good news. We have a very busy fixture schedule ahead and the most important thing is the spirit and how we will approach the games."