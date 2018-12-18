Jan Vertonghen Ruled Out Until January as Tottenham Provide First Team Injury Updates

By 90Min
December 18, 2018

Jan Vertonghen is expected to return to training with Tottenham in January after sustaining a thigh injury against Barcelona in the Champions League.

The Belgian defender was one of a number of first-team regulars who were left out of Tottenham's match day squad for their Premier League fixture against Burnley at the weekend - a game they won 1-0 thanks to a late winner from Christian Eriksen.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

According to Tottenham's official website, Vertonghen won't be available for selection until at least the new year, as he continues to recover from the knock he sustained at the Camp Nou in the Champions League clash with Barcelona.

This is not the first layoff the 31-year-old has had to contend with this season, as he was out of action for ten games between September and November with a hamstring injury. 

Tottenham also provided updates regarding a number of their other players who are currently fighting to return to full fitness.

Eric Dier is recovering after undergoing surgery to remove his appendix, Serge Aurier and Moussa Dembele are continuing with on-field rehabilitation, Victor Wanyama has returned to gym work and Davinson Sanchez is back to full training with his teammates.

One piece of good news for Tottenham supporters is that Juan Foyth will be fit to play in their Carabao Cup quarter-final against Arsenal on Wednesday evening after recovering from a thigh injury, as confirmed by Mauricio Pochettino.

"Juan Foyth is going to be in the squad. Davinson is so close," Pochettino stated. 

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

"That is good news. We have a very busy fixture schedule ahead and the most important thing is the spirit and how we will approach the games." 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)