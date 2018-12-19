How Mauricio Pochettino Responded to Question Over January Transfer Plans Amid Man Utd Links

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino turned his pockets inside out to show the press that he has no money to spend on strengthening his squad in a recent press conference.

The club failed to sign any new players during the summer, and many fans questioned whether the squad was strong enough to maintain a consistent title challenge. With Tottenham currently financing a move to a new stadium, it has been speculated that the club cannot afford to invest in the playing squad, much to the frustration of Manchester United target Pochettino.

When asked whether he will be able to enter the transfer market in January. Pochettino gave the animated response of turning his pockets inside out to prove there is no money available. He is quoted by The Guardian as saying: “I don’t have money!

“One thing you need to understand is that Tottenham built a new training ground and built what is going to be one of the best stadiums in the world with our own resources.

“It’s not like people came from I don’t know where and said: ’What is the cost of the new stadium and new facilities? Here’s £100m, £200m, £500m. And what does the manager want? Five players? OK, we’re going to invest £200m, £300m more!’

“We’re doing all these fantastic things with our own resources. It’s important to make that clear when we compare with another team. To be competitive like we are, it’s tough. It was tough for Arsenal, remember, in a different Premier League and a different period in England.”

However, according to the Daily Telegraph, club chairman Daniel Levy is insistent that money is available if the right target presents themselves. They are keen to offer Pochettino a sizeable transfer budget as they look to fight off interest from Manchester United, who are looking for a permanent successor to Jose Mourinho.

Levy will also warn Pochettino that, should he leave the club, he will not be given a similar level of team control that he currently enjoys at Tottenham. Pochettino is currently heavily involved in Tottenham's recruitment process, which is believed to be different to United's preferred way of operating.

The Red Devils are currently looking to recruit a new director of football following Mourinho's dismissal on Tuesday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been given control of the team until the end of the season, but Pochettino is thought to be high on their wish list when they name a new permanent manager next summer.