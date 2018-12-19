How Mauricio Pochettino Responded to Question Over January Transfer Plans Amid Man Utd Links

By 90Min
December 19, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino turned his pockets inside out to show the press that he has no money to spend on strengthening his squad in a recent press conference.

The club failed to sign any new players during the summer, and many fans questioned whether the squad was strong enough to maintain a consistent title challenge. With Tottenham currently financing a move to a new stadium, it has been speculated that the club cannot afford to invest in the playing squad, much to the frustration of Manchester United target Pochettino.

TF-Images/GettyImages

When asked whether he will be able to enter the transfer market in January. Pochettino gave the animated response of turning his pockets inside out to prove there is no money available. He is quoted by The Guardian as saying: “I don’t have money!

“One thing you need to understand is that Tottenham built a new training ground and built what is going to be one of the best stadiums in the world with our own resources. 

“It’s not like people came from I don’t know where and said: ’What is the cost of the new stadium and new facilities? Here’s £100m, £200m, £500m. And what does the manager want? Five players? OK, we’re going to invest £200m, £300m more!’

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

“We’re doing all these fantastic things with our own resources. It’s important to make that clear when we compare with another team. To be competitive like we are, it’s tough. It was tough for Arsenal, remember, in a different Premier League and a different period in England.”

However, according to the Daily Telegraph, club chairman Daniel Levy is insistent that money is available if the right target presents themselves. They are keen to offer Pochettino a sizeable transfer budget as they look to fight off interest from Manchester United, who are looking for a permanent successor to Jose Mourinho.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Levy will also warn Pochettino that, should he leave the club, he will not be given a similar level of team control that he currently enjoys at Tottenham. Pochettino is currently heavily involved in Tottenham's recruitment process, which is believed to be different to United's preferred way of operating.

The Red Devils are currently looking to recruit a new director of football following Mourinho's dismissal on Tuesday. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been given control of the team until the end of the season, but Pochettino is thought to be high on their wish list when they name a new permanent manager next summer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)