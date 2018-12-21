Wolves Captain Conor Coady Claims There Are No 'Divided Loyalties' Ahead of Liverpool Reunion

Conor Coady believes that a Liverpool title win would be 'great for football', but insists that he will not have any divided loyalties when he captains Wolves against the Reds on Friday night.

Coady was on the books at Anfield for almost a decade between 2005 and 2014, but he only ever made two first team appearances before moving on to Huddersfield.

He joined Wolves one year later and has now made over 150 appearances for the club, which he led to promotion from the Championship last season.

Great to have a chat with former #LFC youngster Conor Coady. Things have worked out brilliantly for him at Wolves. Now he's got Klopp's side in his sights.https://t.co/9MelAdysIW — James Pearce (@JamesPearceEcho) December 20, 2018

This will be just the second time Coady has faced Liverpool since leaving the club and he says it will be a special occasion.

"I can't wait for this one," Coady told the Liverpool Echo. "To captain this club against Liverpool in the Premier League really is a dream come true.

"For me personally, it's very special having come through at Liverpool. I still follow their results and watch their games when I can.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"But it's massive for everyone at Wolves. Molineux will be jam-packed and it will be loud - the atmosphere will be sensational. It will be bouncing."

Coady has family who support Liverpool, but he insists there will be no split allegiances on Friday.

"Divided loyalties? Are you joking!" Coady said. "No chance, it's all about Wolves on Friday and they're hoping for a good night. My family go everywhere to watch me now. They want me to win."

After the match is over on Friday though, Coady will be backing Liverpool for the rest of the season in their title race against Manchester City.

"I just think for football in general it would be great if Liverpool won it because they haven't won the title for so long. I know what it would mean to them," he said.

Coady's only previous match against Liverpool ended in victory when Wolves produced a shock 2-1 win at Anfield in the fourth round of the FA Cup in 2017.