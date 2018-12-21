Wolves Captain Conor Coady Claims There Are No 'Divided Loyalties' Ahead of Liverpool Reunion

By 90Min
December 21, 2018

Conor Coady believes that a Liverpool title win would be 'great for football', but insists that he will not have any divided loyalties when he captains Wolves against the Reds on Friday night.

Coady was on the books at Anfield for almost a decade between 2005 and 2014, but he only ever made two first team appearances before moving on to Huddersfield.

He joined Wolves one year later and has now made over 150 appearances for the club, which he led to promotion from the Championship last season.

This will be just the second time Coady has faced Liverpool since leaving the club and he says it will be a special occasion.

"I can't wait for this one," Coady told the Liverpool Echo. "To captain this club against Liverpool in the Premier League really is a dream come true.

"For me personally, it's very special having come through at Liverpool. I still follow their results and watch their games when I can.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"But it's massive for everyone at Wolves. Molineux will be jam-packed and it will be loud - the atmosphere will be sensational. It will be bouncing."

Coady has family who support Liverpool, but he insists there will be no split allegiances on Friday.

"Divided loyalties? Are you joking!" Coady said. "No chance, it's all about Wolves on Friday and they're hoping for a good night. My family go everywhere to watch me now. They want me to win."

After the match is over on Friday though, Coady will be backing Liverpool for the rest of the season in their title race against Manchester City.

"I just think for football in general it would be great if Liverpool won it because they haven't won the title for so long. I know what it would mean to them," he said.

Coady's only previous match against Liverpool ended in victory when Wolves produced a shock 2-1 win at Anfield in the fourth round of the FA Cup in 2017.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)