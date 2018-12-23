Former Chelsea Striker Insists That Marko Arnautovic Would be a 'Perfect Signing' for the Blues

By 90Min
December 23, 2018

Former Chelsea striker and regular Sky Sports pundit Tony Cascarino has claimed that West Ham's Marko Arnautovic would fit seamlessly into the first team setup at Stamford Bridge.

After a four year stint with Stoke City, Arnautovic joined West Ham in 2017 and has since gone on to become the Hammers' talisman, converting into a conventional striker after playing much of his career as a left winger. So far this season, the Austrian has bagged five goals and two assists in all competitions.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

Chelsea's current first team strikers Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud have been struggling for consistency all season and, in the opinion of Cascarino, Maurizio Sarri should be looking to make a move for Arnautovic

“You know the one player I’d really want to take? Arnautovic – I’d take him in a heartbeat,” he told talkSPORT. “I think he’d fit perfectly into Chelsea.

“The thing with Arnautovic – he reminds me of that Eric Cantona mindset,” he added. “He thinks he’s good enough to be up there at the top table, and he is.

“He was dreadful at times last year, but there’s a real player in there and he needs a challenge. And maybe the challenge is West Ham? I’m not saying he should leave West Ham, but he is a guy who needs to be winning things. He’s that good of a player.

“Arnautovic is a player capable of playing for one of the best teams in England.”

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

Arnautovic has been out action with a hamstring injury he sustained against Cardiff at the start of December, but he is expected to return to action in January.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)