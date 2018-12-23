Former Chelsea Striker Insists That Marko Arnautovic Would be a 'Perfect Signing' for the Blues

Former Chelsea striker and regular Sky Sports pundit Tony Cascarino has claimed that West Ham's Marko Arnautovic would fit seamlessly into the first team setup at Stamford Bridge.

After a four year stint with Stoke City, Arnautovic joined West Ham in 2017 and has since gone on to become the Hammers' talisman, converting into a conventional striker after playing much of his career as a left winger. So far this season, the Austrian has bagged five goals and two assists in all competitions.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

Chelsea's current first team strikers Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud have been struggling for consistency all season and, in the opinion of Cascarino, Maurizio Sarri should be looking to make a move for Arnautovic.

“You know the one player I’d really want to take? Arnautovic – I’d take him in a heartbeat,” he told talkSPORT. “I think he’d fit perfectly into Chelsea.

“The thing with Arnautovic – he reminds me of that Eric Cantona mindset,” he added. “He thinks he’s good enough to be up there at the top table, and he is.

“He was dreadful at times last year, but there’s a real player in there and he needs a challenge. And maybe the challenge is West Ham? I’m not saying he should leave West Ham, but he is a guy who needs to be winning things. He’s that good of a player.

“Arnautovic is a player capable of playing for one of the best teams in England.”

Alex Broadway/GettyImages

Arnautovic has been out action with a hamstring injury he sustained against Cardiff at the start of December, but he is expected to return to action in January.