'I Wish I Could Play for Them': Arsenal Legend Heaps Praise on Premier League Leaders Liverpool

By 90Min
December 28, 2018

Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit has expressed his admiration for the current Liverpool team and has revealed how he wishes he could play for them.

The Reds have exceeded expectations so far this season and will enter the new year atop the Premier League table, being the only side yet to lose a league game this term.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Ahead of Liverpool's clash with Arsenal this weekend, Petit, who made 85 appearances for the Gunners, has lauded Klopp's style of management and revealed his admiration for their progressive style of play.

"I'm an Arsenal fan, but I’m so happy when I watch Liverpool play, because I wish I could play with them," Petit told Paddy Power.

"They have improved a lot since last year, not just the results but also the team spirit. They were already a great team to watch but they’ve become more efficient. It looks as if they’re enjoying what they’re doing.

"The way they play as a team – the unity, the spirit – is wonderful to watch."

Liverpool currently sit top of the Premier League, six points clear of second-placed Tottenham. The last two times they have been top at Christmas, however, the Reds have failed to go on to win the league. 

But, Petit believes that this year's Liverpool are a completely different side to the Liverpool teams of yesteryear, due, in part, to their savvy transfer dealings.

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

"Liverpool have more confidence than last season, and believe in their manager and how he wants them to play – the pressing, direct football.

"Last year, players became tired towards the end of the season as there wasn’t much depth in the squad.

"They were very clever in the transfer market over the last year. Virgil Van Dijk is the boss in defence, and the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri and Fabinho arriving over the summer has been very important for the team."

A win over Arsenal on Saturday would take Liverpool 16 points clear of their opponents, with the Gunners currently outside of the coveted top four.

