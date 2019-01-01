Brahim Diaz Move Imminent as Real Madrid Agree Transfer Fee for Man City Youngster

By 90Min
January 01, 2019

Real Madrid have reportedly agreed a fee for Manchester City starlet Brahim Diaz, and the move could be officially announced in the coming days.

With just five Premier League appearances to his name, Diaz has become the latest Manchester City youngster to decide that he cannot achieve what he wants to at the Etihad Stadium, following in the footsteps of Jadon Sancho by moving abroad.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

According to Marca, all that remains for Diaz to be confirmed as a Real Madrid player is an official announcement and date of his unveiling, with all the other details set in motion.

The transfer fee is believed to be in the region of €15m (£13.4m), which City accepted after previously turning down a €10m (£9m) bid from Los Blancos.


Real Madrid are prepared to throw Diaz straight into first team action, with no thoughts of sending him out on loan or letting him develop in their Castilla reserve team. Santiago Solari is a big proponent of youth players, having managed Castilla for the last two years.

The report claims that Diaz has even chosen his shirt number already. 16 and 21 are the lowest numbers available and Diaz is leaning towards the latter.

Diaz's return to Spain comes six years after he left his hometown club, Malaga, to join City in January 2013. He made five Premier League appearances for Pep Guardiola's side last season, the minimum required for a winners' medal.

He scored his first goals for City in a 2-0 win over Fulham in this season's EFL Cup, but has not featured in the Premier League at all, prompting him to consider his future.

