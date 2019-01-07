Wayne Hennessey Denies Making Nazi Salute in Crystal Palace Team Photo After FA Cup Victory

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey has denied making a Nazi salute in a team photo at a restaurant on Saturday night, following the club's FA Cup third round victory over Grimsby Town.

Taken by Max Meyer for his personal Instagram story - which has since been removed - the photo showed the team gathering around a meal following the win. And, at the back of the frame, Hennessey appeared to be evoking the Sieg Heil gesture, with his hand raised high in the air, and his hand horizontally covering his mouth.

However, the Welsh international has since come out on Twitter to explain the incident, and proclaimed it a deep coincidence and misunderstanding.



The 31-year-old declared: "Yesterday evening I had a meal with my team mates and we had a group photograph. I waved and shouted at the person taking the picture to get on with it and at the same time put my hand over my mouth to make the sound carry.

"It’s been brought to my attention that frozen in a moment by the camera this looks like I am making a completely inappropriate type of salute. I can assure everyone I would never ever do that and any resemblance to that kind of gesture is absolutely coincidental."



For good measure, he signed off the message with: "Love and peace, Wayne."

Hennessey had been the Eagles' number one at the start of the campaign, completing every single one of Palace's opening 16 Premier Leaguegames. However, a back injury in the middle of December gave Vicente Guaita a place in the side, which he has not relinquished since Hennessey's return to fitness.



Indeed, the 1-0 victory over Grimsby Town at Selhurst Park was the first appearance the former Wolves man has made since his back trouble. It is understood that the keeper will likely face a probe from Crystal Palace following the event.

