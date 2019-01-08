Stoke City Sack Manager Gary Rowett & Coaching Staff Eight Months After Appointment

Stoke City have sacked manager Gary Rowett following a poor first half to the Championship season which has seen the Potters fail to challenge for an immediate return to the Premier League, despite significant investment in the squad.





Poor recent results had seen pressure on Rowett increase substantially.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

A club statement issued on Tuesday morning read, "Stoke City have terminated the contract of manager Gary Rowett. Members of his immediate coaching staff have also left the bet365 Stadium.

"The club would like to thank Gary and his staff for their efforts over the past eight months.

"A new managerial appointment will be made as swiftly as possible but in the meantime Rory Delap, Kevin Russell and Andy Quy will take charge of first-team affairs."

Rowett leaves Stoke 14th in the Championship after winning just eight of 26 league games. The Potters are eight points adrift of the playoff places with 20 games of the season remaining and it is likely the board felt a change had to be made if there is to be any chance of bridging that gap.