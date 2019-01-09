Christian Eriksen Reveals Contract Talks With Tottenham Are Ongoing Amid Real Madrid Interest

By 90Min
January 09, 2019

Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen has stated that there has been positive contract talks with Tottenham amid interest from other clubs.

Eriksen has been linked with a move away from London during the current transfer window, with Real Madrid being favourites to land the Dane for a reported £100m. The attacking midfielder has featured 18 times in the league so far this season scoring four goals and assisting a further seven.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

As reported by BT (Via 101 Great Goals) Eriksen said “There are good discussions ongoing so there is nothing there.

“It’s not something I’m thinking of. I’m focused on playing football, there are many games to think about and which must be won.”

Eriksen has been consistently linked with a move away from north London in recent years, but has stated that he is unfazed by these rumours: 

“It is not the first time that there have been rumours. When the newspapers write something, it is not something we are in control of.

“If there is nothing concrete, then I just comment on rumours.

Real Madrid have already made one Premier League purchase during this transfer window, as Brahim Diaz signed for a deal worth up to £22m from Manchester City at the start of the month. 

Christian Eriksen

The Spanish giants are in dire need of reinforcements after enduring a calamitous start to the season. 

