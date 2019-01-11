Newcastle Interested in Out-of-Favour Borussia Dortmund Forward Maximilian Philipp

By 90Min
January 11, 2019

Newcastle are reportedly interested in signing Borussia Dortmund forward Maximilian Philipp in this transfer window.

The Magpies have endured a difficult season in front of goal, with just 15 goals in their 21 Premier League games, giving them the second worst record in the division behind only Huddersfield (13).

TF-Images/GettyImages

The Chronicle Live report that Newcastle have sent over scouts to see Philipp in action in the Bundesliga and view the forward as a leading candidate to address their striking woes.

The report adds that Dortmund are prepared to sell the 24-year-old this month, and have already turned down one loan offer from Bundesliga rivals VfB Stuttgart.

Whilst it is uncertain whether Dortmund would be open to a loan deal with an obligation to buy, the striker's agent has previously suggested that Philipp needed more regular game-time after an injury-ravaged season last year.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

The Germany Under-21 international is reportedly available for around £19m, and has been linked with both Hannover and Besiktas in recent weeks.


After breaking through with German side SC Freiburg, Philipp signed for Dortmund in the summer of 2017 for a fee in the region of €20m. 

In his first season for the club, Philipp scored nine times in 20 Bundesliga matches and provided a further two assists.

TF-Images/GettyImages

However, a patella tendon problem has curtailed his time with Lucien Favre's side, with the 24-year-old playing just 22 minutes of action since October.

