Marc Bartra Reveals What Vinicius Jr Called Him in Heated On-Pitch Confrontation

Real Betis centre-back Marc Bartra has claimed that Real Madrid youngster Vinicius Junior called him a 'son of a b***h' three times in their match at the Benito Villamarin on Sunday night.

Madrid claimed a 2-1 victory with goals from Luka Modric and former Betis player Dani Ceballos but still sit ten points behind league leaders Barcelona.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Goal report that Bartra shed light on what was said in his heated conversation with Vinicius, telling reporters: "I told him several times that he should get up, he was on the floor all the time and he disrespected me.

"He called me three times a son of a... he remembered my mother. He is very young and he has a lot to learn from his Real Madrid teammates, whom I know."





Vinicius could be seen remonstrating with Bartra over his tackling, with both players facing off until they were eventually separated by referee Alejandro Jose Hernandez Hernandez, who decided showing the pair yellow cards and issued verbal warnings instead.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

The 18-year-old, though, had a very good game playing off Karim Benzema, and was a constant threat to the Betis goal whenever he had the ball.

Madrid now sit in the top four, and level on 33 points with Sevilla, but showed on Sunday that they are still far from their best. On a number of occasions, Betis were able to open up Madrid's defence but failed to take their chances, which will be of concern to Madrid manager Santiago Solari, who had switched to an unfamiliar three-at-the-back system.