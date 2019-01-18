Krzysztof Piatek Set for AC Milan as West Ham Have Two Bids Rejected for Prolific Genoa Forward

By 90Min
January 18, 2019

West Ham have had two bids rejected for Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek, who is instead expected to join AC Milan to replace the departing Gonzalo Higuain.

With Higuain set to join Chelsea on an initial loan, Milan have reportedly identified the 23-year-old Piatek as their long-term replacement. His 13 Serie A goals this season is second only to Cristiano Ronaldo in the league's goalscoring charts, attracting the interest of many clubs, of which West Ham are one.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

News of West Ham's offers for Piatek comes from the Daily Mail, who note that the Hammers were the first side to make an official offer for the Polish forward. They are looking for a potential replacement for Marko Arnautovic, who has been heavily linked with a move to the Chinese Super League.


However, their proposals were rejected by Genoa, who are believed to be waiting for a bid for the £45m-rated foward from Milan. As a result, West Ham could turn to Bournemouth's Callum Wilson or Maxi Gomez of Celta Vigo as they prepare themselves for the possibility of Arnautovic leaving the club.

According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Milan have already agreed a five-year contract with Piatek's representatives, and they now must find an agreement with Genoa over a transfer fee. The two teams are set to meet for the first time on Friday, with Genoa hoping to earn at least €40m for their star striker.

If the two sides cannot agree on a fee, Milan are prepared to turn to Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi, who has had his loan move with Valencia cut short. 

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

However, the Belgian has been heavily linked with a move to Monaco, and Milan would need to act soon if they want to sign Batshuayi.


The Rossoneri are eager to finalise a deal for a new striker as soon as possible, with Higuain set to travel to London on Friday to undergo a medical with Chelsea, ahead of securing an initial six-month loan deal.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message