Krzysztof Piatek Set for AC Milan as West Ham Have Two Bids Rejected for Prolific Genoa Forward

West Ham have had two bids rejected for Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek, who is instead expected to join AC Milan to replace the departing Gonzalo Higuain.

With Higuain set to join Chelsea on an initial loan, Milan have reportedly identified the 23-year-old Piatek as their long-term replacement. His 13 Serie A goals this season is second only to Cristiano Ronaldo in the league's goalscoring charts, attracting the interest of many clubs, of which West Ham are one.

News of West Ham's offers for Piatek comes from the Daily Mail, who note that the Hammers were the first side to make an official offer for the Polish forward. They are looking for a potential replacement for Marko Arnautovic, who has been heavily linked with a move to the Chinese Super League.





However, their proposals were rejected by Genoa, who are believed to be waiting for a bid for the £45m-rated foward from Milan. As a result, West Ham could turn to Bournemouth's Callum Wilson or Maxi Gomez of Celta Vigo as they prepare themselves for the possibility of Arnautovic leaving the club.

According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Milan have already agreed a five-year contract with Piatek's representatives, and they now must find an agreement with Genoa over a transfer fee. The two teams are set to meet for the first time on Friday, with Genoa hoping to earn at least €40m for their star striker.

If the two sides cannot agree on a fee, Milan are prepared to turn to Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi, who has had his loan move with Valencia cut short.

However, the Belgian has been heavily linked with a move to Monaco, and Milan would need to act soon if they want to sign Batshuayi.





The Rossoneri are eager to finalise a deal for a new striker as soon as possible, with Higuain set to travel to London on Friday to undergo a medical with Chelsea, ahead of securing an initial six-month loan deal.