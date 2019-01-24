Father of Bayern Star James Rodriguez Talks Up Interest From Arsenal and Tottenham

James Rodriguez's father has been talking to the media about his son's future, claiming there is interest in the Colombian superstar from Arsenal and Tottenham.

The midfielder is currently at Bayern Munich on a two-year loan from Real Madrid, although speculation of a move has gathered pace during the January transfer window.

Rodriguez has made 12 appearances for Bayern in all competitions this season, scoring three goals. The 27-year-old had previously been forced out of Madrid under Zinedine Zidane's tenure, and he has called the Bundesliga home for the last 18 months. However his loan deal is coming to an end this season, and he could be moved on if a buyer is found during the window.

James Rodriguez: Since the start of the 2017/18 Bundesliga season, @jamesdrodriguez is making a key pass more frequently (every 25.6 minutes) than any other player (20+ apps)



For more player stats -- https://t.co/KXnl0pRZKo pic.twitter.com/pSYYDpEg2e — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 16, 2019

According to the Daily Mail (as reported on TEAMtalk), Rodriguez's father claimed that there is interest from England for James, saying: "He is comfortable in Munich. I don’t have news about it, but there may be offers based on those rumours coming from England.

"He is calm and he feels that he’s at a good level again and that he’s physically strong.

"That gives us a perspective that he is happy, motivated and working well, as he is eager to achieve new success. Real Madrid are one of his loves, but unfortunately he had to look at a different course."

Real Madrid may look to include Rodriguez in a deal for Christian Eriksen, of whom they have been long term admirers. The Dane is yet to sign a contract extension with Spurs, leading to speculation that he could be looking for a way out of north London.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Mesut Ozil's future at Arsenal appears to be up in the air under Emery, so a potential departure for the German could leave a playmaker-shaped hole at the Emirates. With Rodriguez still in his prime years and available for a fraction of the £63m Real paid for him, he could be a good bit of business for either club.