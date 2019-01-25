The FA Cup's most successful sides will face off at the Emirates Stadium when Arsenal and Manchester United compete in the fourth-round on Friday.

Arsenal's 13 titles are one more than Man United's 12, and only one will advance to the round of 16.

Arsenal is coming off of a strong 2–0 Premier League win over Chelsea behind scores from Alexandre Lacazette and Laurent Koscielny last weekend. The team blanked Blackpool 3–0 in the third round of the FA Cup to advance.

Manchester United, meanwhile, has been perfect since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over for Jose Mourinho, winning its last seven matches in all competitions.

There have been 14 previous FA Cup meetings between Arsenal and Manchester United, with each team winning seven times. Friday will mark the third time Arsenal has hosted Manchester United in the FA Cup.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:55 p.m.

TV channel: None in USA

Live stream: You can watch the game live online with ESPN+ or the WatchESPN app.