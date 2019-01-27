Barcelona Showed Frenkie de Jong Neymar WhatsApp Messages to Beat PSG in Race for Ajax Star

By 90Min
January 27, 2019

During their campaign to sign Ajax starlet Frenkie de Jong, Barcelona reportedly convinced the Dutchman to choose them over Paris Saint-Germain by telling him of Neymar's wish to leave Paris and return to Catalonia.

In recent years, de Jong has established himself as one of Europe's most exciting prospects, and the likes of PSG and Manchester City were heavily linked with a move for the midfielder. However, it was Barcelona who secured an €86m deal to sign de Jong, and he will move to the Camp Nou at the end of the season.

News of Barcelona's tactics in the deal comes from Spanish outlet AS, who sensationally claim that learning of Neymar's feelings was one of the decisive factors in de Jong's choice to join Barcelona over PSG.

Neymar's desire to return to Barcelona is reportedly evident in a series of WhatsApp messages in the possession of club executives and Neymar's former teammates. The Brazilian is said to have complained about the standard of football in Ligue 1, as well as the poor weather, before admitting that he made a mistake in leaving Barcelona for PSG in 2017.

After hearing Neymar's feelings, de Jong is said to have recognised that joining Barcelona would be his preferred option.

AS also note that, given the cost of the move for de Jong, a potential return to the Camp Nou for Neymar now seems unlikely.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

This season, Neymar has already racked up 20 goals and ten assists in all competitions for PSG, who currently sit atop the Ligue 1 table. They have a ten-point lead over LOSC Lille in second, and the Parisians also have three games in hand over their closest rivals.

Monaco, the only side to have beaten PSG to the Ligue 1 title in the last six years, are currently 38 points behind PSG in 19th.

Instead of joining PSG, de Jong will instead move to La Liga leaders Barcelona, where he will compete with the likes of Sergio Busquets, Arthur and Arturo Vidal in the heart of the side's midfield.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message