Tottenham vs Watford Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

By 90Min
January 28, 2019

Tottenham Hotspur face Watford at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday night as Mauricio Pochettino looks for a positive end to a nightmare week.

Spurs have been knocked out of two cup competitions by Chelsea and Crystal Palace in the space of four days, missing three penalties in the process. This week's cup exits have provided some interesting comments from the Spurs boss, who said that their focus is the top four as trophies only 'build egos'.

Meanwhile, Watford made 11 changes and eased past Newcastle in their fourth round tie of the FA Cup. Goals from Andre Gray and Isaac Success gave Javi Gracia a comfortable 2-0 win at St. James' Park and the Hornets will go into the game knowing this as good a time as any to take on Spurs.

Watford are in seventh place with Spurs in third, four points clear of Chelsea.

Check out 90min's preview of Wednesday's Premier League clash.

Where to Watch

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 30 January
What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 GMT
Where Is It Played? Wembley Stadium
TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Live Score
Referee? Graham Scott

Team News

Spurs will be without key men Harry Kane and Dele Alli until March but Pochettino will be grateful for the return of Son Heung-min as South Korea were eliminated from the Asia Cup.

Defender Ben Davies is a major doubt, however Victor Wanyama returned to the fold in Sunday's defeat to Palace after a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a knee injury.

Watford's Kiko Femenia was substituted with a hamstring problem during their 0-0 draw with Burnley last weekend and Daryl Janmaat is expected to take his place once more.

Abdoulaye Doucoure was not in the squad against Burnley due to a knee injury but Gracia was confident in his post-match interview that the midfielder would return this week.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Predicted Lineups

Tottenham Lloris; Aurier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Sissoko, Winks, Eriksen; Lamela, Son; Llorente
Watford Foster; Janmaat, Mariappa, Kabasele, Holebas; Doucoure, Capoue; Sema, Pereyra; Deeney, Deulofeu

Head to Head Record

Watford beat Spurs in the reverse fixture in September as they came from a goal down to win 2-1 thanks to goals from Troy Deeney and Craig Cathcart.

The sides also met in the Carabao Cup this season where Spurs edged past the Hornets on penalties after three goals and a red card in the final 10 minutes saw the game finish 2-2.

Watford have only beaten Tottenham eight times in 47 games, losing 30.

Recent Form

MB Media/GettyImages

Pochettino has seen his side lose two of their previous four league games with defeats to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United both coming at Wembley.  A defeat on Wednesday would be their third loss in six days.

Watford have drawn three of their previous four matches in the Premier League including a 3-3 draw at Bournemouth, with all six goals scored in the first half. They are unbeaten since Boxing Day.

Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures:

Tottenham Watford
Crystal Palace 2-0 Tottenham (27/01) Newcastle 0-2 Watford (26/01)
Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham (24/01) Watford 0-0 Burnley (19/01)
Fulham 1-2 Tottenham (20/01) Crystal Palace 1-2 Watford (12/01)
Tottenham 0-1 Man Utd (13/01) Woking 0-2 Watford (06/01)
Tottenham 1-0 Chelsea (08/01) Bournemouth 3-3 Watford (02/01)

Prediction

The return of Son Heung-min could revitalise Spurs after a disappointing week but the absence of Kane and Alli leave Pochettino a little blunt in attack.

Watford have given Chelsea and Manchester City a tough time this season and if the Hornets are on song, they could sting Spurs on Wednesday night and inflict a third straight defeat.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

It will be a close contest and one goal may be enough for either side to claim the three points.

Prediction: Tottenham 1-0 Watford

