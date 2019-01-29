Manchester United will look to continue its run of scorching form when it hosts Burnley on Tuesday. Kickoff from Old Trafford in Manchester, England, is slated for 3 p.m. ET.

Manchester United sits sixth in the Premier League, 16 points behind first-place Liverpool and three out of a Champions League place. The club has won six straight Premier League matches and eight in all competitions under caretaker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Its last loss came against Liverpool on Dec. 16, which resulted in the firing of Jose Mourinho.

Burnley enters the match 16th in the Premier League, but the club has been on a significant hot streak of its own of late. Burnley's last Premier League loss came on Dec. 26, and it has won three of its last four Premier League matches to pull out of the relegation zone.

Here's how to watch Tuesday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, Universo

