Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 24

After a brief FA Cup induced hiatus, the Premier League returns - with a midweek feast of action kicking off a congested run of fixtures that is sure to put even the fittest of players to the test.

League leaders Liverpool will look to get back into the swing of things when they host Leicester at Anfield, while nearest challengers Manchester City will look to apply maximum pressure when they travel to Newcastle 24 hours prior.

As always, though, there is so much more to play for than domestic honours - the important business of fantasy football. Time to get your house in order and keep up with who's hot and who's not this week.

Goalkeepers

Who's Hot

Mat Ryan: Australia's recent loss in the Asian Cup is very much Brighton's gain, with the return of Ryan between the Amex Stadium sticks. The 26-year-old has missed the Seagulls last four games, but can be expected to reclaim his place from deputy David Button - and a favourable run of fixtures make him a shrewd pick for your side.

Ederson: Manchester City certainly look to be getting into the groove in 2019, with their insatiable appetite for goals seemingly back to its absolute best. They have looked more secure at the back as well, with Ederson sure to provide some much needed stability to your side following back-to-back clean sheets.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Who's Not





Lukasz Fabianski: Although he didn't feature in West Ham's disastrous FA Cup defeat to Wimbledon, Fabianski's confidence is bound to be knocked heading into a tricky couple of Premier League games. The Hammers' defence were all over the place and not even a stern dressing down from Manuel Pellegrini is likely to fix their problems immediately.

Defenders

Who's Hot





Andrew Robertson: The Liverpool full-back is the points machine who just keeps on delivering. Even if the Reds don't keep a clean sheet, Robertson is a pretty good bet to pick up an assist for your side - yes he's pricey, but he's oh so worth it.

Matt Doherty: You'd have been forgiven earlier in the season for thinking the Wolves wing-back's good form was perhaps a flash in the pan. But week after week, he puts in quality performances and looks a menacing threat whenever he flies down the right wing. He's contributed 91 points so far - enough to convince 23% of fantasy managers to get him in. Join them if you dare.

James Baylis - AMA/GettyImages

Who's Not





Ricardo Pereira: Although the Portuguese international's personal performances for Leicester have been good, things have taken a turn for the worse in the Foxes backline. Goals are flowing in from all angles, and they have Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham coming up in their next three features. Time for a change.

Midfielders

Who's Hot

Andros Townsend: Things are slowly but surely picking up down at Selhurst Park, and a lot of the credit must be given to the Eagles' flying winger. Townsend has scored some important goals of late, and costing just £5.8m, he represents great value considering he's spent most of his recent time on the field playing off the front. Time to reward his form and give him a go.

Son Heung-min: Hooray, he's on his way back. That will be the sentiment resonating among Tottenham fans up and down the country after South Korea's elimination from the Asian Cup. Son was on fire before he left, soaring his value up as high as £8.8m - though that's dipped now again following his enforced absence. Eight goals and seven assists say it's time to get him back into your side sharpish.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

Who's Not





Eden Hazard: Mass exoduses are pretty common in the world of fantasy football, and this week's unfortunate starring role is assumed by Hazard. Chelsea's indifferent form has seen over 150,000 managers bite the bullet this week, canning the £11.0m-rated Belgian in favour of other options. Perhaps a little harsh given that he has failed to contribute either a goal or an assist in only nine Premier League games this season - but that's fantasy world for you.

Forwards

Who's Hot

Roberto Firmino: Just when you think Liverpool are on the ropes, they find a way to bounce back and dig themselves out of trouble. Last time out, Crystal Palace gave them a run for their money - but inspired by the famed trio of Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, the Reds ground it out and got all three points. The Brazilian looks to be back at his razor sharp best, and has five goals in his last four Premier League games.

Gonzalo Higuain: Well, you just have to pick Higuain don't you? He's scored goals wherever he has played (his latest loan spell at AC Milan aside), and he's now reunited with his former boss at Napoli, Maurizio Sarri. Entering the game at £9.5m, he does cost a fair whack - but you need to differentiate yourself from the pack somehow and grabbing Higuain early doors could be the way to go.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Who's Not





Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: You may question the wisdom of taking out a man who has scored 14 Premier League goals this season - but there is method behind the absence. Aubameyang has only netted three times in his last nine Premier League outings - and two of those came in the same game. He costs £11.3m and with so many cheaper alternatives around, taking him out is not such a crazy idea after all.