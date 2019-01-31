Barcelona Reach Agreement With Toulouse to Fast Track Jean-Clair Todibo Transfer

By 90Min
January 31, 2019

Barcelona and Toulouse have reached a preliminary agreement for Jean-Clair Todibo to join the Catalan side on deadline day, despite initially agreeing a summer switch.

Earlier this month, Barcelona pipped Real Madrid to reach a pre-contract agreement for the highly-rated French defender to join them for free when his contract expires next summer.

However, it was reported earlier this week that Barcelona were pushing to bring the move forwards to January, and Marca reports that Toulouse have reluctantly agreed to let Todibo leave six months earlier than planned.

Barcelona will have to pay a small fee, likely to be in the region of €2m, to fast track the transfer, and Todibo is expected to complete his move in the coming hours.

The decision was made to sign Todibo early as Barcelona have suffered a number of defensive injury problems this season and don't want to be short on options as they compete on three fronts in the coming months.

Samuel Umtiti has not played since November after undergoing knee surgery and Thomas Vermaelen has only recently returned from a hamstring injury.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Barcelona's other central defensive options are Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet and Jeison Murillo. Murillo joined on loan from Valencia at the start of January.


With the Champions League resuming in two weeks and a Copa del Rey semi-final to look forward to, Ernesto Valverde will need as much strength in depth as he can get for the remainder of the season.

LOIC VENANCE/GettyImages

Having only made ten appearances for Toulouse, Todibo is still very inexperienced and unlikely to feature much for Barcelona this season, but this early move will speed up his integration process.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message