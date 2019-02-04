Gennaro Gattuso Admits AC Milan Were Fortunate to Come Away With a Draw Against Roma

Gennaro Gattuso has suggested that AC Milan were fortunate to come away with a point from their 1-1 draw against Roma on Sunday evening.

Milan had put themselves ahead in the first half thanks to a goal from January signing Krzysztof Piatek, but Roma mounted a sustained assault on the Rossoneri goal thereafter and were able to find an equaliser a minute after the interval, when Nicolo Zaniolo bundled the ball home from close range.

Giampiero Sposito/GettyImages

Following the match, Gattuso claimed to be satisfied with the overall performance, but was quick to point out that there were still plenty of elements of his side's play which weren't up to scratch.

“I think we played well. Roma deserved more from the first half, as we kept sterile possession, but I think we emerged in the second half and did well," the Milan boss told Sky Sports Italia, via Football Italia.

“Perhaps on points, Roma might’ve deserved more, but they are a great side with immense talent and I knew it would be difficult.

It's all square at the Stadio Olimpico

Il Diavolo porta a casa un punto da Roma#RomaMilan 1-1 pic.twitter.com/as6ib70dPh — AC Milan (@acmilan) February 3, 2019

“I thought our first half was very bad, while in the second we wasted many promising opportunities by making the wrong choices or passes. The spaces were there and we didn’t find them.

“Roma have quality and physicality, so we suffered a little, but I remain happy with the performance. As I said, I admit Roma probably deserved a little more, but I really liked the second half performance."

Giampiero Sposito/GettyImages

Milan appeared to have a strong claim for a penalty turned down in the second-half when Aleksandar Kolarov bundled over Suso in the box, but Gattuso was reluctant to criticise the referee's decision.

"It's fine. It is what it is. If they didn't give the penalty, then it must not have been a foul."