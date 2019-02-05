Real Madrid 'Confident' of Signing Eden Hazard With Chelsea Star Expected to Ask for Move

By 90Min
February 05, 2019

Real Madrid are confident of signing Eden Hazard from Chelsea after the Belgian recently claimed to have 'made a decision' about his future on French radio.

Hazard has frequently been linked with a move to Madrid over the past few seasons and he has done little to quash those rumours, previously suggesting that it was his dream to play for Los Blancos and that they are the biggest club in the world.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Following Hazard's most recent quotes, which suggested that he has already made a decision about his futureThe Mirror now report that Real Madrid are 'confident' of acquiring his signature this summer.

The Spanish giants have made Hazard their number one transfer target are said to be willing to pay £100m to prize him away from Chelsea.

Hazard only has one year left on his contract with Chelsea and has been reluctant to sign a new deal over the past few months, which has added further fuel to the rumours.

Chelsea are prepared to make the 28-year-old the highest paid player in the club's history, but they have made no progress when it comes to negotiations.

The Telegraph add that Hazard is now expected to officially tell Chelsea of his wish to leave and join Real Madrid, after Real Madrid made their summer transfer plans clear.

The report also notes that Hazard's bombshell interview with RMC was done some weeks ago, while the Belgian forward would have known it was not due for immediate release and has since kept fans and the media guessing as to his intentions.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri recently claimed that Hazard will be free to leave the club if he wants to, saying last week: "Eden is 28. If he wants to go, I think he has to go.

"Of course, I hope the opposite. I hope he wants to stay here with us and improve. He has the potential to be the best player in Europe at the moment. Sometimes he's happy with something less."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message