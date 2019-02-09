Tottenham Set to Battle Serie A Duo for Porto Star Hector Herrera This Summer

By 90Min
February 09, 2019

Tottenham are set to face stern competition this summer from Serie A duo Milan and Inter to sign Porto midfielder Hector Herrera.

Herrera, 28, has been with the Portuguese giants since 2013 following his move from Mexican side CF Pachuca, going on to make over 200 appearances for the reigning Primeira Liga champions. 

The Mexican's contract is set to expire in the summer however, as a number of clubs across Europe are poised to take advantage of the situation, with Tottenham being one of them, according to A Bola, via Sport Witness

The media outlet claims that Mauricio Pochettino's side could make a move for the all-action midfielder, who could be drafted in a replacement for Mousa Dembele, who left in January to join Chinese Super League side Guangzhou R&F. 

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

Spurs however are set to be rivalled for Herrera's signature by both Milan and Inter, according to Corrie dello Sport. Although, it's the Rossoneri who are believed to hold the stronger interest in the midfielder. 

According to the Italian outlet, Herrera represents a quality, and cheap, addition to Gennaro Gattuso's side ahead of next season, as they look to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations. 

Herrera does offer a wealth of experience both during his time with FC Porto, where he's won the Portuguese league and Super Cup, as well as with the Mexican national team, earning 70 caps since his debut in 2012, while playing every game for his country during the 2014 and 2018 World Cup. 

Milan do have midfield targets other than Herrera this summer, with Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko another option for Milan, with the Frenchman claiming a permanent move to the Serie A side would be a 'dream'

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message