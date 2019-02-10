Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos Lauds 'Fair' VAR as System Causes Controversy in Win Over Atlético

By 90Min
February 10, 2019

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has claimed that VAR is a fair system, following its role in his side's 3-1 El Derbi Madrileño win over Atlético Madrid.

The video assistant referee played a pivotal role in the fiercely fought contest, and first came into action to confirm Antoine Griezmann's 25th minute equaliser, which was close to being offside. 


VAR then controversially awarded Real Madrid a penalty, which Ramos converted, but denied Atléti a spot kick after Los Colchoneros loanee Álvaro Morata was adjudged to have gone down too easily. The Chelsea man also had a goal ruled offside by the system, which was another close call.

Speaking after the big win, Ramos, a previous critic of VAR, spoke glowingly (via El País) about the system, stating: "The VAR is pretty fair; I am very much in favour. They (Atléti) pushed us well and they did us a lot of damage. But the game lasts 90 minutes and we have managed to play wisely to get the victory.


"La Liga is still alive. There are a lot of points left to win. Smaller teams have created danger and stolen points in circumstances where it seemed impossible. Of course we will fight for all competitions, and La Liga motivates us a lot.

Atléti boss Diego Simeone offered a gracious response (via Goal) to suggestions that poor VAR decisions had lost his team the game, and said: "I do not usually talk about the VAR.  It will clearly improve for the good of everyone. I absolutely do not believe that we have lost because of VAR."

Meanwhile, Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari claimed his side's performance was their best since December. The Los Blancos midfielder, who famously crossed the divide by leaving Atléti for Real back in 2000, said his side put in a well-rounded performance, with both the attack and defence contributing to the victory.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message