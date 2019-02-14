Benfica Set to Sanction Permanent Sale for on Loan Wolves Striker Raul Jimenez

By 90Min
February 14, 2019

Portuguese outfit S.L. Benfica are willing to sanction the permanent sale of on-loan Wolves striker Raúl Jiménez to the Premier League side in a £30m transfer this summer.

The Mexican international has been on the books at Molineux following Wolves' promotion to the top flight, scoring 11 goals across all competitions during his season-long loan away from the Estádio da Luz.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

It hasn't be known what Benfica's stance over a permanent move would be, especially as they are relying heavily on Switzerland international Haris Seferović as their main source of goals.

But The Mirror reports that Benfica have given Jiménez their blessing to secure a move to Wolves permanently this summer, so long as the newly promoted side meet their £30m asking price.

Faith in their current crop of players likely went through the roof over the weekend as Benfica secured an outstanding 10-0 win over Nacional, where Seferović and veteran striker Jonas scored two goals apiece.

If the 27-year-old can secure a long-term contract at Wolverhampton he will be following in the footsteps of Diogo Jota and Jonny Castro, two former Atlético Madrid players who have already passed Wolves' try-before-you-buy transfer policy with flying colours.

Although Jiménez is still the club's only recognised centre-forward, Portugal Under-21 international Jota has been featuring for Nuno Espírito Santo's side through the middle following a change in formation just before Christmas.

David Rogers/GettyImages

Wolves have already committed to the permanent signing of Belgian midfielder Leander Dendoncker permanently from Anderlecht next season, while striker Rafa Mir will be returning from his loan spell with Las Palmas.

