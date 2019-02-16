6 of Everton's Greatest Ever FA Cup Moments

Recent performances in the FA Cup have often left a lot to be desired for Everton fans but, with five cup wins to their name, the Toffees have enjoyed their fair share of success in the competition.

Everton are one of the most successful clubs in the history of the FA Cup, even though they have not reached a final since 2009.

There are still a lot of moments to shout about for Everton supporters, and here are six of the club's greatest FA Cup moments.

6. Louis Saha Scores After 25 Seconds vs Chelsea (2009)

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Whilst Everton came out on the losing end against Chelsea in the 2009 final, they did manage to make their mark on the history of the competition.

With just 25 seconds on the clock, a header from Marouane Fellaini bounced invitingly for Louis Saha, who unleashed a ferocious strike past Petr Cech to give Everton the lead. Unfortunately, goals from Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard condemned the Toffees to defeat, and they are yet to return to the final of the competition.

This goal is still the fastest goal ever in an FA Cup final, breaking the record set by Chelsea legend Roberto Di Matteo in 1997.

5. Everton 4-4 Liverpool (1991)

Simon Bruty/GettyImages

When the 1990/91 FA Cup pitted Merseyside rivals Everton and Liverpool against each other in the fifth round, fans knew they were in for a treat. However, few would have expected what they got.

After a goalless draw, the two sides met for a replay in what is one of the greatest matches in the history of the tournament. Each time Liverpool took the lead, Everton would reply. When Liverpool took a 3-2 lead, it seemed as though Everton were done, only for a late Tony Cottee goal to send the match to extra time.

The Reds then took the lead for the fourth time in the game, but Cottee again grabbed his side's fourth equaliser to force another replay, which Everton would go on to win 1-0. Liverpool manager Kenny Dalglish resigned shortly following the 4-4 draw, leaving most Everton fans delighted with their side's work.

4. Everton 2-0 Chelsea (2016)

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Everton booked their place in the semi-final of the 2015/16 FA Cup with an impressive victory over Chelsea, a day which will live long in the memory of striker Romelu Lukaku.

In what was a fiercely contested affair, it was Lukaku who came back to haunt his former side, with two stunning goals which established him as one of the Premier League's finest forwards. For his first, Lukaku weaved his way between four defenders - including putting a helpless Gary Cahill in a spin cycle - before powerfully sending the ball past Thibaut Courtois.

His second goal came just five minutes later, before both Gareth Barry and Diego Costa were shown red cards. A dark day for Chelsea, but a stunning performance from Everton.

3. Andy Gray's Controversial Header vs Watford (1984)

Getty Images/GettyImages

The final of the 1984 iteration of the cup pitted the Toffees against Watford. It was a comfortable victory for Everton, who were rarely threatened during the game, and captain Kevin Ratcliffe went on to lift a thoroughly deserved trophy.

However, the match was not without controversy but, fortunately for Everton, it was they who benefited. A cross was floated towards the back post, and striker Andy Gray jumped to challenge Watford goalkeeper Steve Sherwood. It looked as though Sherwood had collected the ball, only for Gray to head the ball from between his hands and into the net.

The decision was given in Everton's favour, leaving a perplexed Sherwood sat on the ground whilst Everton fans roared in celebration.

2. Dan Gosling's Late Winner vs Liverpool (2009)

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

On route to the 2009 final, Everton again met fierce rivals Liverpool in the fourth round. After a 1-1 draw at Anfield, the two sides met at Goodison Park in a replay, and it was Everton who came out on top.

Liverpool, who lost Steven Gerrard to injury and Lucas Leiva to a red card, were second-best throughout and were holding on for a penalty shoot-out. They reached extra time and it seemed as though Liverpool would get their wish, only for Everton to spoil the day.

A 19-year-old Dan Gosling netted a 118th-minute winner to send Liverpool crashing out of the competition, in a game which will be fondly remembered for years to come.

1. 'That' Dramatic Comeback vs Sheffield Wednesday (1966)

Larry Ellis Collection/GettyImages

When you hear the words "1966 Cup Final", chances are you're drawn to the small matter that was England's one and only World Cup triumph. However, the FA Cup final in the same year was equally as entertaining.

With an hour gone, Wednesday had earned a 2-0 lead, but Everton were not ready to lie down. Two quick goals from Michael Trebilcock, followed by a third from Derek Temple, ensured a dramatic victory for a resilient Everton side.

As a result, the Toffees are the only side to win the FA Cup from two goals behind, without the need for extra time. The game also saw a fan run onto the pitch and lead two policemen on a memorable chase across the field, in what truly was a memorable day for Everton.