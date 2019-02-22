Europa League Last 16 Draw: Arsenal, Chelsea, Inter & Others Learn Fate

February 22, 2019

Arsenal, Chelsea and Inter were among the clubs who learned their fate as the draw for the last 16 of the 2018/19 Europa League took place at UEFA HQ in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday.


Aside from UEFA conditions concerning Russian and Ukrainian clubs being kept apart, the 16 winners from the last 32 were part of a fully open draw as both seedings and country protection are no longer in operation at this stage of the competition.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Chelsea have enjoyed European respite from a difficult Premier League campaign, but now face a tough two-legged clash with Dynamo Kyiv if they are to keep progressing.

Domestic rivals Arsenal, meanwhile, must play home and away against French side Rennes.

Italian giants Inter have been paired with German opposition in the shape of Eintracht Frankfurt.

Another top tie of the round will see Napoli face 2017/18 semi finalist Red Bull Salzburg.

2018/19 UEFA Europa League Last 16 Draw in Full:


Chelsea vs Dynamo Kyiv
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Internazionale
Dinamo Zagreb vs Benfica
Napoli vs Red Bull Salzburg
Valencia vs Krasnodar
Sevilla vs Slavia Prague
Arsenal vs Rennes
Zenit St Petersburg vs Villarreal


First legs will be played on Thursday 7th March, with second legs a week later on 14th March.

The final will be played at the Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan on Wednesday 29th May.

Atletico Madrid lifted the trophy last year and the winner of the competition will be rewarded with automatic group stage qualification for the Champions League next season.

