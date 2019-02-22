Mame Biram Diouf Casts Stoke Future Into Doubt After Opening Up on Nathan Jones Relationship

Stoke midfielder Mame Biram Diouf has admitted his time at Stoke could be limited, after falling out of favour under new boss Nathan Jones.

The Senegal international has made just seven appearances in the Championship this term, and has not appeared in Stoke colours since making a substitute appearance in their third round FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury at the very start of the year.

The former Manchester United man admitted he may have to reevaluate his future come the end of this campaign, and said he could seek employment away from the Potteries.

“Yeah, I have to [consider his options], I am not a kid anymore, so you have to,” he said, via the Stoke Sentinel. “I just want to play football. Anywhere I can play football, I will go and play football.

“It is not in my hands. I spoke to him (Jones) a few times and am getting the same type of answers. You just have to keep working. You probably have to ask him what’s going on because I am not getting all the answers."

Diouf admitted his frustrations over a lack of game time this term and reiterated the fact that he is open to plying his trade elsewhere should Stoke not value his services.

"I’m a footballer, so I just want to play football. It doesn’t matter where it is, or what positions. I always try to help the team and perform well. Now I am not getting that chance, so I just have to wait and see.





“As a footballer, you always want to be where the manager is believing in you. You get frustrated, but I am not going to let if affect me.”

Diouf has made more appearances with the Potters than he has at any other club but, should his game time not improve under Jones, could decide to cut and run at the end of the season.