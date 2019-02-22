Unai Emery Confirms Mesut Ozil Role at Arsenal Following His Return to Action in BATE Win

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has urged Mesut Ozil to continue being 'available' after the German gave a positive performance in the Europa League turnaround against BATE Borisov on Thursday night in what was only his second start of 2019.





But even with that game under his belt, Emery has equally confirmed that the £350,000-per-week World Cup winner will not become a regular starter and will remain a rotation player.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

"Well, I said to him to carry on and be available like today and the last two weeks to continue training and helping us," Emery told the press after the game, via Arsenal.com.

"He needs to be available and carry on. He wants to do this and today he showed what he wants. If he is available, like the last two weeks, we are going to play a lot of matches and maybe sometimes we need him in the starting XI and sometimes on the bench because we have a lot of players to also help us," the Spanish coach continued.

"His spirit like today is good and his quality and capacity and combination with some players is good, like with Guendouzi and Micki and Iwobi in the attacking third. I think we need every player and today playing Mesut was important and positive."

Clive Rose/GettyImages

Ozil has started just 15 games in all competitions for Arsenal this season. Niggling injuries have contributed to his absences from the team at various times, but even when fit he has still often been left out by Emery, a coach who prefers a more high intensity and quick style of play.

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger commented earlier this week that players who sign new long-term contracts might get too comfortable and no longer apply themselves as well.

"Most of the time now we think when we sign a player for five years we have a good player for five years. But that doesn't necessarily mean that they practice, they play their best. Because they might be in their comfort zone," the Frenchman said at the Laureus World Sports Awards.