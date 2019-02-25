Neymar Opens Up on Relationship With Lionel Messi Amid Rumours of Barcelona Return

February 25, 2019

PSG forward Neymar has spoken about his 'special' relationship with Barcelona's Lionel Messi, admitting the iconic number ten was always the first to help when times were tough for him in Spain. 

The duo spent four years together at the Catalan giants, with Neymar blossoming into one of the best attackers in the world in a partnership with Messi and Luis Suarez, before his world record move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017. 

LOIC VENANCE/GettyImages

Despite hitting the ground running with 48 goals in 53 games in Paris, however, speculation has regularly linked the Brazilian with a move back to La Liga.

Currently sidelined with a metatarsal injury that kept him out of the 2-0 victory at Old Trafford in the Champions League round of 16, the 27-year-old was asked about a potential Barca return, prompting an emotional response about Messi. 

David Ramos/GettyImages

"It's difficult, it's difficult. To be honest, it is very difficult because Leo was a very special guy for me at Barcelona," he told Esporte Espectacular, via Marca

"I tell it for everybody now, that when I needed help the most, the best in the world showed me affection."

Currently 17 points clear with a game in hand at the summit of Ligue 1, Neymar's Parisian giants will turn their attentions to the second leg against Manchester United on 6 March, as they look to book a quarter final place. 

Michael Steele/GettyImages

Any success will have to come without the Brazilian for the time being, however, as he isn't due for a return until early April.

      Modal message