Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 28

Having barely caught our breath from a (not so) gripping weekend of Premier League action, we're straight back in at the deep end with a full programme of midweek fixtures.

With just a point separating Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the table, things couldn't be any tighter - with the title challengers coming up against Watford and West Ham in respective home games.

As always though, we're here to take you away from the stress of reality and coax you into a world of fantasy.....fantasy football that is. Gameweek 28 is upon us, and here's your lowdown of who's hot and who's not.

Goalkeepers

Who's Hot

Ederson: Fresh from winning the Carabao Cup at the weekend, Manchester City's number one returns to action with games against West Ham and Bournemouth over the next couple of gameweeks. The Citizens have a terrific record against the Hammers, and will fancy their chances of an Etihad clean sheet - particularly now Liverpool are firmly in their title crosshairs.

Tom Heaton: Back from injury, back between the sticks and back with a chance of getting into Gareth Southgate's England side. That brief synopsis of Heaton's last couple of months has coincided with a huge upturn in form for Sean Dyche's men. Unbeaten in eight games, Burnley face Newcastle and Crystal Palace in their next two fixtures. Interested? You should be.

Who's Not

Kepa Arrizabalaga: Not sure this pick needs too much quantifying, what with the Spaniard's Carabao Cup exploits dominating the headlines. What's worse for Chelsea is that they now take on Tottenham and Fulham in their next two fixtures, and both are desperate for points; albeit for very different reasons. May be time to sideline Kepa and invest in the aforementioned options.

Defenders

Who's Hot

Jamaal Lascelles: Newcastle picked up a valuable win at the weekend over basement boys Huddersfield, keeping a valuable clean sheet in the process. The mood at St James' Park has been lifted after Miguel Almiron became the club's record signing, with the momentum generated from his purchase perhaps now permeating onto the pitch. Burnley and West Ham await over the next week, and you'll be hard pressed to find better value than the £4.6m man.

Ashley Young: Another valuable point on Sunday delivered another clean sheet for Manchester United, with the Red Devils continued improvement in the league earning them a deserved point against leaders Liverpool. One reason for their revival in fortunes has been the form of Young - on fantasy paper at least. He's earned himself three clean sheets in his last five fixtures, which has significantly boosted his season points tally. He still whips crosses into the box too, giving him great assist potential.

Who's Not

Jan Vertonghen: Saturday's defeat at Burnley couldn't have come at a worse time for Spurs, with Mauricio Pochettino's side probably now thinking their faint Premier League title hopes have gone. You'd be forgiven for thinking the same given the fact that Chelsea and Arsenal await within the space of three days. Not good for the table, not good for Vertonghen and not good for your fantasy teams. Operation abort should be in full swing.

Midfielders

Who's Hot

Ruben Neves: With a swathe of top European clubs taking an interest in his services, it's going to be a challenge for Wolves to retain the services of the influential Neves this summer. What should be less uncertain is whether or not you should have the Portuguese star among your midfield ranks. Why? Because he costs just £4.9m and has bagged five assists in his last five games. To top it all off, he has Huddersfield and Cardiff on his agenda this week. Tempting eh..

Abdoulaye Doucoure: Watford continue to go from strength to strength this season, and Friday's 5-1 annihilation of Cardiff shows just how far they have come under Javi Gracia. A difficult trip to Liverpool is next, but don't be surprised if they rock the apple cart with another spirited performance at Anfield. Once they are through that test, the Hornets host Leicester at Vicarage Road on Saturday - with the Foxes currently managerless. Food for your midfield thoughts.

Who's Not

Richarlison: There was a time this season when Everton's versatile forward cost a princely £7.1m. For good reason too, as Richarlison couldn't stop scoring for the Toffees. It's a somewhat bleaker picture for him now though, in fantasy land at least. Down to £6.6m, he's being booted out of teams left, right and centre - and even though Cardiff await next, the bigger picture paints a difficult Merseyside derby at the weekend.

Forwards

Who's Hot

Chris Wood: Things have turned around pretty dramatically at Turf Moor, with Burnley's resurgence reminding us that last season's accomplishments were perhaps not an over-achievement after all. One factor for their success has been the return to form of Wood, who along with Ashley Barnes has caused havoc up front for Sean Dyche's side. Four goals in his last three games is a pretty impressive record, and things could get better against Newcastle.

Wilfried Zaha: We've been waiting all season for Zaha to find his mojo in front of goal, and finally the Ivorian is delivering for his legions of fantasy fans. 11% of players have stuck with the Crystal Palace frontman during the tough times, but he's rewarded them with four goals in his last three games. Now on seven for the season, he'll have his eyes on double digits soon enough.

Who's Not

Aleksandar Mitrovic: Fulham's struggles at the bottom of the Premier League table show no sign of letting up, with things now looking bleak for Claudio Ranieri's side after defeat at West Ham last weekend. A winnable game awaits at Southampton, but the Cottagers have a horrific run of fixtures to follow - with Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City among their next five fixtures. That should be reason enough to look elsewhere and bin the £6.5m Serbian striker from your side.