Moussa Dembele Takes Incredible Twitter Dig at Brendan Rodgers Following Decision to Join Leicester

Former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele has slammed Brendan Rodgers' decision to join Leicester in a series of posts on Twitter.

Rodgers was confirmed as the new manager of the Foxes on Tuesday, after the Premier League side parted ways with Claude Puel following a string of disappointing results.



LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Ex-Celtic and now Lyon forward Dembele however, took to Twitter to share his thoughts on his former manager's decision to leaves the Bhoys midway through the season.

The France Under-21 international was involved in a heated stand-off with the Scottish side last summer after attempting to push through a transfer away from Celtic Park.

Rodgers was particularly critical of the 22-year-old's actions, saying that the 'whole episode was disappointing' and that 'there was a line overstepped (by Dembele) from a behaviour perspective'.

After a drawn-out transfer saga, Dembele was eventually granted a move to Ligue 1 side Lyon, but has seemingly not forgotten his former manager's comments about loyalty and behaviour.

Following confirmation of his appointment as Leicester manager, Rodgers said (as quoted by the club's official website): "I’m very privileged and honoured to be here as Leicester City manager and I’ll give my life to make the supporters proud of their club.

"Together, we’ll be stronger and I’m looking forward to working with the players, staff and supporters to make the right steps forward.”