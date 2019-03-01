Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 29

The fun doesn't stop this weekend as the Premier League rolls back into town once more - with another full programme of fixtures providing our third dose of entertainment in the space of a week.

Things really are heating up at the top of the table, with Liverpool and Manchester City now seemingly contesting a two-horse race at the top of the table. The Reds travel to Everton this weekend for an eagerly anticipate Merseyside derby, while City travel to Eddie Howe's struggling Bournemouth.

The battle is heating up off the pitch too, with fantasy football now in peak season. Wildcards, free hits, bench boosts and triple captains are very much in fashion but it's more important than ever to get your selection right for this week. Here's your weekly dose of who's hot and who's not.

Goalkeepers

Who's Hot

Martin Dubravka: The feel good factor is back at St. James' Park, with performances on the pitch delivering Newcastle back-to-back home wins. The Magpies will feel they can continue the run with their upcoming fixtures, making Dubravka an attractive proposition for your side. He costs £5.0m and is up to nine clean sheets for the season - not bad at all.

Lukasz Fabianski: West Ham were outplayed in the week at Manchester City, but suffered defeat by just the odd goal - primarily because of the continued brilliance of Fabianski. The Pole's reward could come over the next few weeks, with the Hammers facing Newcastle, Cardiff and Huddersfield over the next month or so. Plenty of clean sheet opportunities for the former Swansea man.

Who's Not





Jordan Pickford: Everton's clean sheet against Cardiff in midweek was Pickford's first in four games, but the reality is that it may not last. A rampant Liverpool side await this weekend, with the Toffees then facing difficult trips to Newcastle and West Ham, intertwined with home games against Chelsea and Arsenal. Clean sheets may be difficult to come by, so shelving the £4.7m 'keeper could be the way to go.

Defenders

Who's Hot

Trent Alexander-Arnold: The Liverpool full-back has a huge future ahead of him and his crossing display against Watford in midweek demonstrated just how talented he is. Alexander-Arnold racked up three assists and 18 points - prompting over 120,000 managers to snap him up for a bargain £5.3m. If he stays fit, he could deliver you mega points between now and the end of the season.

Jeffrey Schlupp: A change in role this season has seen the natural left-back transition into the heart of Crystal Palace's midfield, affording Schlupp plenty of opportunities to grab bundles of fantasy points. He's shown good form in recent weeks, grabbing a goal and two assists - which is priceless in fantasy land as he's listed as a defender. Costing just £4.4m, he's a great pick to pad out your defence.

Who's Not





Kieran Trippier: It's been a pretty catastrophic week for Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham, with back-to-back away defeats at Burnley and Chelsea effectively ruling them out of this season's title race. Things will get no easier with the north London derby against Arsenal this weekend, and Trippier is one man to stay clear of this weekend after scoring a humiliating own goal against the Blues on Wednesday.

Midfielders

Who's Hot

Henrikh Mkhitaryan: A return to fitness has marked a sensational return to form for Arsenal's Armenian midfielder, with 30 points racked up in Mkhitaryan's last two outings. That spell has included two goals and three assists - form which is difficult to ignore despite the Gunners having Tottenham and Manchester United in their next two fixtures. Look beyond those and things look rosey for the £6.8m man.

Sadio Mane: Six goals in six games make Liverpool's sensational Senegalese frontman the league's in-form player. Mane was electrifying against Watford in the week and has now taken his goals tally for the season up to 14. He's £3.8m cheaper than teammate Mohamed Salah, and is just as likely to produce the goods for you as the Egyptian - a real penny for your Liverpool thoughts.

Who's Not





Ryan Fraser: After a sensational start to the season, the downward spiral continues at Bournemouth - with Fraser's impact on proceedings diminishing with every defeat. The talented wide man was an essential pick earlier in the season, but he now has just one goal and one assist in his last ten games, with no return in his last seven games. It's advisable to now spend your £6.1m elsewhere.

Forwards

Who's Hot

Gonzalo Higuain: Two goals against Huddersfield a few weeks ago showcased the goalscoring abilities of Chelsea's January loan signing, but he has failed to find the net since. Still, that hasn't stopped fantasy players from backing Higuain heading into this weekend's west London derby with Fulham - he's the third most transferred striker in this week behind Sergio Aguero and Raul Jimenez. Worth a punt? Most likely.

Jamie Vardy: With Claude Puel dismissed as Leicester manager during the past week, we could see a new lease of life for Vardy under the guidance of new manager Brendan Rodgers. The former England striker will be keen to impress and scored during the narrow win over Brighton last time out - just the third time he has scored at home this season. The Foxes also have a run of seven games without facing any of the 'big six', so you wouldn't bet against Vardy delivering the goods.

Who's Not





Glenn Murray: Brighton's slide down the Premier League table has shown no sign of letting up in recent weeks, with Murray's poor form in front of goal providing real concern. He does have 10 goals this season, but has only scored twice in his last 12 Premier League games - and that was a brace during the Seagulls' 4-2 away defeat at Fulham. A shocking miss against Leicester confirms that it's time to sell the £6.3m rated striker.