Milan 1-0 Sassuolo: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Own Goal Lifts Rossoneri Up to Third in Serie A

AC Milan ran out unconvincing 1-0 winners against an impressive Sassuolo to leapfrog city rivals Inter into third place in Serie A.

Milan experienced a fairly uncomfortable first half as the visitors looked dangerous on the counter attack, with the pace of Jeremie Boga and creativity of Domenico Berardi looking particularly threatening.

Despite an unconvincing first half performance, Milan found the opening goal in scrappy fashion, as Sassuolo defender Pol Lirola bundles the ball into his own net from close range from a Milan corner.

The goal did little to dampen Sassuolo spirits though, with the impressive Boga hitting the post with a curling effort before having a goal disallowed for offside for the visitors.

Sassuolo continued to press for an equaliser in the second half, with Gianluigi Donnarumma having to be alert to keep the Neroverdi at bay. It will however be Donnarumma's opposite number, Andrea Consigli who will take the headlines after being sent off for a foul on Piatek following a comical misjudgement from a Milan long ball.

Despite their man advantage, Milan continued to struggle as Sassuolo maintained their stronghold of the game - running out winners by the odd goal. Here's 90min's breakdown of the game.

Key Talking Point





Krzysztof Piatek has started life at Milan in spectacular fashion, with five goals in five Serie A games. However midweek against Lazio, the 23-year-old barely had a sniff of goal.

This game also saw the Polish striker become isolated in attack yet again for the Rossoneri, as the home side struggled to assert their authority against their, on paper, inferior opponents.

The striker is working hard for the team and battling for every ball, however he is falling victim to a lack of creativity for the Milan midfield. If Gattuso's side want to continue to see the best of Piatek, they will need to improve the supply lines into the hitman.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Donnarumma (8*); Calabria (6), Musacchio (7), Romagnoli (7), Rodriguez (6); Kessie (6), Bakayoko (5), Paqueta (6), Suso (6), Piątek (6), Calhanoglu (6)

Substitutes: Biglia (5), Castillejo (5), Cutrone (5)

Star Man - Gianluigi Donnarumma

The Italian had a surprisingly busy afternoon at the San Siro, with Sassuolo looking a constant threat to the Milan goal.





The talented goalkeeper was up for the task on more than one occasion though, frustrating the opposition with his reflexes and all around good positioning.

TOP 👍 : Donnarumma, Musacchio, Calabria, Kessie

Denying Filip Djuricic is terrific fashion in the first half, Donnarumma made a stunning one handed save after the Serbian forward had managed to beat the stagnant Milan defenders to a low cross into the area.

Sassuolo





Starting XI: Consigli (4); Lirola (6), Demiral (6), Ferrari (7), Peluso (7); Locatelli (7), Sensi (7), Magnanelli (7); Berardi (8), Djuricic (7), Boga (8)

Subtitutes: Bourabia (6), Pegolo (7), Matri (6)

Looking Ahead

Milan travel to Serie A's bottom side Chievo Verona next Saturday, where they will look to make it five straight league wins.

Sassuolo, meanwhile, face another difficult Sere A fixture next weekend, as they welcome Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli to the Mapei Stadium next Sunday.