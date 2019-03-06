Juventus Manager: Ranking the Candidates in Line to Be in Charge at the Allianz Stadium Next Season

Let's face it, managing Juventus these days (and, while we're at it, Paris Saint-Germain an' all) looks about as challenging as playing FIFA on beginner mode with a team comprised of 10 Lionel Messis and David de Gea between the sticks.

The Turin side are on course to win their eighth straight Serie A title, in a division about as competitive as Dad's race at school sport's day where one of the fathers happens to be Usain Bolt circa 2009.

Perhaps then, it's only natural that Massimiliano Allegri, despite failing to win the Champions League with the club (they're still in with a shot this season, mind), is likely to move on to pastures new in the summer. Understandably, a host of top managers have been linked with the job, and here's our ranking of the candidates in line to step into the hot-seat:

5. Massimiliano Allegri - Juventus

Maybe, just maybe, the 51-year-old will opt to extend his stay at the club a little long. After all, he's certainly done nothing wrong, winning four league titles on the bounce!

Yet, Juventus could do with a bit of freshening up, and a new manager, perhaps with a new footballing philosophy, could be what they need to finally get their hands back on the Champions League for the first time since 1996.

Of course, Allegri is a veritable winning machine, but it looks like his time at the club is over, and he'll be taking on a new challenge come the summer.

Likelihood rating: 3/10

4. Pep Guardiola - Manchester City

There's been a lot of speculation about Manchester City's Pep Guardiola's future of late, despite his current contract running up until 2021.

He's thrived in La Liga, the Bundesliga and the Premier League, and Serie A could be the next logical step in his enviable portfolio career.

However, surely the only way this is going to happen is if the Citizens win a historic quadruple this season, meaning Guardiola will have essentially 'completed' English football, and will seek a new challenge.

Likelihood rating: 4/10

3. Antonio Conte - Unemployed

Given that he won the Premier League upon the first time of asking with Chelsea, and the FA Cup the following season, the fact Antonio Conte was sacked at the end of his second season with the club is nothing short of a travesty.

Having now probably sunned himself on stunning shorelines for the past few months, Antonio looks ready to dive back into the big time, and might jump at the chance to reconnect with his former club. As some reports would have it, Juve want him, with Andrea Pirlo in as his assistant to boot!

Conte's been there, done that. But he just might fancy another crack at the whip as a tasty little stop-gap before his next venture.

Likelihood rating: 6/10

2. Didier Deschamps - France

If you'll indulge me, here's an entertaining anecdote about Didier Deschamps. Back in the '90's, Chelsea were playing on the television, and my eight-year-old sister pointed to the then-Blues midfielder and calmly announced to the room: "That man's really ugly, he looks like you, Uncle George."

Needless to say, Uncle George was less than impressed, as I imagine young (and in no way unattractive) Didier would have been, if he were privy to the slanderous outburst.

Anyway...the 2018 World Cup winning manager is believed to be one of the top candidates for the job, having hauled Juventus out of Serie B back in 2007, and the scars over his turbulent exit having now healed over.

He's reached the highest peak possible with France, and won Ligue 1 with Marseille, so he's more than ready for the challenge.

Likelihood rating: 8/10

1. Zinedine Zidane - Unemployed

There's two reasons why Zidane probably won't go to Chelsea in the summer:

1. The trifling issue of their two window transfer ban.

2. The fact the club might not secure Champions League qualification for next season.

Ol' Zizou thrived during his time as a player for Juve, winning two league titles and establishing himself as one of the finest footballers in the world.





A return to his former stomping ground looks to be on the cards. Sure, it's not guaranteed - he could well decide to surprise us all and opt for a career defining move to Greenock Morton - but it looks like it could certainly happen.

Likelihood rating: 9/10