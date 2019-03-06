Manchester United Will Target Juventus' Paulo Dybala if Romelu Lukaku Leaves Red Devils

Manchester United will look to raid Juventus for Argentine forward Paulo Dybala this summer if Romelu Lukaku leaves the club.

United's Belgian striker has emerged on Juventus' transfer radar this season after falling behind Marcus Rashford in the club's pecking order - though after scoring four goals in his last two games, it would appear that the Red Devils would be hard pressed to part ways with their frontman.

Yet if the former Everton star does decide to leave for pastures new this summer, The Sun claims that Manchester United will look to replace Lukaku with Juventus forward Dybala.

United have already enquired about the 25-year-old and they've been quoted a price of £120m for his signature, a move which would see him become their record signing - surpassing former teammate Paul Pogba's £94.5m fee.

Dybala has been previously linked with a move to the Premier League but he eventually opted to snub Arsenal when leaving Palermo in 2015, instead moving to Turin in a £36m deal.

He's gone on to make 172 appearances for the Bianconeri since joining the club, scoring 77 goals and claiming 31 assists.

While Dybala would be a popular replacement for Lukaku at Old Trafford, Manchester United would first need to offload the Belgian striker this summer.





It's understood that Lukaku's preferred destination would be Juventus as that would offer him the chance to link up with Cristiano Ronaldo, but Serie A giants Inter are also interested in bringing him to Italy.

That's as a result of their ongoing feud with star striker Mauro Icardi. It is still unknown if and when the 26-year-old will return to their squad ahead of their Europa League match against Eintracht Frankfurt.