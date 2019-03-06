Southampton Poised to Reward Yan Valery With New Deal After Stunning Debut Season

Southampton are set to begin contract negotiations with young full-back Yan Valery as a reward for his recent scintillating performances.

The French-born Tunisian has been in exceptional form for the Saints since Ralph Hasenhüttl replaced Mark Hughes as manager in December, dislodging Portuguese full-back Cedric Soares from the team to become first choice - with Soares ultimately leaving the club to join Inter on loan.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

However, his existing deal expires at the end of next season and the club are now looking to secure his long-term future at St Mary's - with The Sun reporting that Southampton will look to offer him fresh terms before the end of the current campaign.

Valery is one of the club's lowest earners, with his previous deal having been signed before he rose to first team prominence. Since Hasenhuttl was appointed, though, he has become a key component of the side - appearing in all but one of Southampton's league matches since the Austrian took charge.

Southampton are hovering just two points above the relegation places at present, and are prepared to offer the former Rennes player a significant pay-rise in order to convince him to stay with the club.





They hope this salary increase will tempt him to stay on the south coast, regardless of which division the team are playing in come August.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Valery has enjoyed a rich vein of recent form and his stunning goal at Manchester United last weekend showcased the qualities he possesses going forward.

Moments like that at Old Trafford and his overall consistency at full-back have seemingly left Hasenhüttl with no option but to offer Valery improved terms in a bid to keep him at the club beyond this summer.