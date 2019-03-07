Rennes vs. Arsenal Live Stream, TV Channel: How to Watch Europa League

How to watch Rennes vs. Arsenal in the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 on Thursday, March 7.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 07, 2019

Arsenal returns to action in the Europa League, hitting the road for the first leg in the round of 16 against French side Rennes on Thursday.

It's the first meeting between the two clubs in their history.

The Gunners will be looking to bounce back from a 1–1 draw in the North London Derby on Saturday. The team is now fifth in Premier League standings with 57 points after the draw. Arsenal moved past BATE in the round of 32 to advance and will look to make a run after coming up short in the semifinals last season.

Rennes upset Real Betis in the round of 32 to advance and will look to take the advantage before next Thursday's second leg.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV: Galavision

Live StreamWatch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

