Christian Eriksen Claims Tottenham 'Threw Away' Chance to Return to Winning Ways Against Southampton

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen has claimed that his teammates were in a state of shock following their defeat at Southampton on Saturday.

Spurs had led until the 76th minute at St Mary's thanks to Harry Kane's 200th career goal, before two goals in five minutes from Saints led to a third defeat in four Premier League games for Mauricio Pochettino's men.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

The north London side now face a real battle to stay in the top four, having been title contenders only a few weeks ago, and Eriksen isn't afraid to admit that results like the defeat to Southampton aren't good enough.

"You shouldn’t lose games like that and we can’t in the position we’re in,” the Danish playmaker said in an interview with Spurs's official website.

“We had a very good first half but everything changed in the second half. We threw it away, really.”

He added: “We had a lot of chances and should have finished it off. You can create as many chances as you want but sometimes the opponents create one or two chances and they score.

Southampton 2-1 Tottenham FT:



Shots: 12-16

Passing accuracy: 70%-77%

Chances created: 6-13

Possession: 37%-63%



Just another brilliant comeback in the Premier League today. pic.twitter.com/PCeHT2gJ3k — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 9, 2019

"It’s a big blow because we were in control but what could go wrong went wrong in the second half and that leaves a bad feeling.”

Eriksen also blamed Tottenham's defeat partly on them dropping off against Saints in the second half, with the 27-year-old stating: “They went to press a bit more, we dropped a bit, played more long balls than we did in the first half and never really got control of what was going on. That’s why we lost compared to the first half."

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Spurs now don't play until a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool on 31 March, a fact which frustrates Eriksen.

He said: "“It’s a long wait until the next game, some of us will have internationals but this week it will be tough to get over it.

"Again, we need to look ahead. What’s happened has happened and all we can do is try to get back on track.”