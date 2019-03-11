Christian Eriksen Claims Tottenham 'Threw Away' Chance to Return to Winning Ways Against Southampton

By 90Min
March 11, 2019

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen has claimed that his teammates were in a state of shock following their defeat at Southampton on Saturday.

Spurs had led until the 76th minute at St Mary's thanks to Harry Kane's 200th career goal, before two goals in five minutes from Saints led to a third defeat in four Premier League games for Mauricio Pochettino's men.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

The north London side now face a real battle to stay in the top four, having been title contenders only a few weeks ago, and Eriksen isn't afraid to admit that results like the defeat to Southampton aren't good enough.

"You shouldn’t lose games like that and we can’t in the position we’re in,” the Danish playmaker said in an interview with Spurs's official website.

“We had a very good first half but everything changed in the second half. We threw it away, really.”

He added: “We had a lot of chances and should have finished it off. You can create as many chances as you want but sometimes the opponents create one or two chances and they score. 

"It’s a big blow because we were in control but what could go wrong went wrong in the second half and that leaves a bad feeling.”

Eriksen also blamed Tottenham's defeat partly on them dropping off against Saints in the second half, with the 27-year-old stating: “They went to press a bit more, we dropped a bit, played more long balls than we did in the first half and never really got control of what was going on. That’s why we lost compared to the first half."

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Spurs now don't play until a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool on 31 March, a fact which frustrates Eriksen.

He said: "“It’s a long wait until the next game, some of us will have internationals but this week it will be tough to get over it.

"Again, we need to look ahead. What’s happened has happened and all we can do is try to get back on track.” 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message