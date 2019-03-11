Joshua Kimmich Opens Up on Frustrations at Missing UCL Liverpool Tie Through Suspension

Bayern Munich right-back Joshua Kimmich has lamented his 'stupid' booking in the first leg of Bayern's Champions League tie with Liverpool, as he prepares to sit out the return encounter at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old has been a key player for Bayern in their recent resurgence under Niko Kovac, but picked up his third booking of the competition in the 0-0 draw at Anfield, meaning he faces a one match suspension ahead of the second leg.

His side will have to overcome the Reds without him on home turf, and he has admitted he is kicking himself as the crunch tie approaches, although isn't convinced he deserved the booking in the first place.

"The closer the game gets, I feel worse, it's extremely bitter," he told Kicker. "The action was stupid, but I don't think it deserved a yellow.

"I hope I will learn from that in the future because you don't want to miss such games."

Kimmich has played every minute of Bayern's Bundesliga and Champions League campaigns so far, so it's not abundantly clear who will come in for him when Jurgen Klopp's side come to town, although Brazilian defender Rafinha looks the obvious choice.

The Bavarians will also be without influential attacker Thomas Muller through suspension, while Kingsley Coman and Arjen Robben could both recover from injury in time to aid their side's chances of progression.