Scotland Swoop for Angus Gunn With Southampton Keeper Willing to Switch International Allegiances

By 90Min
March 12, 2019

England could be at risk of losing Southampton goalkeeper Angus Gunn to Scotland if they do not hand him his first senior appearances.

Gunn has progressed through England's youth ranks, representing them at every level between Under-16 to Under-21, but is yet to earn a single senior cap. Prior to last year's World Cup, he was called up play a part in England's preparations, training alongside Jordan Pickford, Jack Butland and Nick Pope, all of whom made the trip over to Russia.

According to the Daily Mail, Scotland manager Alex McLeish is hopeful of convincing Gunn to pledge his allegiance to Scotland if the young keeper does not make his senior debut in England's upcoming European Championship qualifiers. Sources close to Gunn have also confirmed that he is willing to make the switch if necessary.

Gunn's father Bryan previously earned six caps in goal for Scotland and Peter Grant, McLeish's assistant, is said to be close to the Gunn family.

The 23-year-old is expected to be called up to the England squad after he has impressed over the past few weeks for Southampton, but is yet unclear as to whether he will be selected ahead of the out-of-sorts Pickford.

England previously missed out on Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay when he pledged his allegiance to Scotland last year, so the Three Lions will be looking to avoid making the same mistake twice.

Meanwhile, Scotland will be weighing up plenty of options between the sticks after it was recently announced that Rangers keeper Alan McGregor has retired from international duty.

