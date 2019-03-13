Gareth Bale to 'Wait & See' What Zinedine Zidane's Plans Are Before Deciding Real Madrid Future

Gareth Bale is to take a 'wait and see' approach with Zinedine Zidane's return as manager of Real Madrid, before deciding on his own long-term future at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to his agent.

The Welsh international had earlier revealed that his relationship with Zidane had deteriorated to the point that the Frenchman had failed to speak to him since his stunning overhead kick goal in the Champions League final against Liverpool.

With Zidane's return to the managerial dugout at the Bernabeu confirmed earlier this week, Bale's agent Jonathan Barnett has revealed, per ESPN, that his client's future at the club would depend on where the manager goes from here.

At his unveiling on Monday, Zidane alluded to bringing in 'changes' in the summer, with club president Florentino Perez hinting that Madrid would aim to pursue a deal for Paris Saint-Germain duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Despite Bale's struggles this season, and his increasingly tenuous relationship with the club's fans, his Wales boss Ryan Giggs defended the winger's record in Spain.



He said: "I played for [Manchester] United and you are open to criticism when you are at a big club. You have to put up with that and great players there have.





"You have to take the rough with the smooth. The two Ronaldos had it there but Gareth has won four Champions Leagues. He is a fantastic player. He is a great player for Real Madrid and a great player for Wales. When Gareth turns up he gives everyone a lift -- the players and the staff.

BREAKING: Gareth Bale named in @Cymru squad following injury for games against Trinidad & Tobago and Slovakia. #SSN pic.twitter.com/GrtoF5NW6P — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 12, 2019

"He is an experienced player and I have said over again what a quality player and person he is. When he plays for Wales he gives 100 percent and more often than not he performs well so I don't expect any different."

