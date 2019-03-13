Massimiliano Allegri Lauds Hat-Trick Hero Cristiano Ronaldo After Juventus Stun Atletico Madrid

By 90Min
March 13, 2019

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri was full of praise for Cristiano Ronaldo following I Bianconeri's stunning 3-2 aggregate win over Atlético Madrid on Tuesday.

The Italian champions were trailing by two goals from the first leg but Ronaldo's hat-trick in Turin ensured Juventus would progress into the quarter-finals of the Champions League this season.

Allegri insisted that it was "impossible" for Ronaldo not to add to his one goal in Europe's elite competition this season, adding Juve's comeback against Atlético Madrid was a brilliant show for all of Italy.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

"It's impossible to think Cristiano would only score one goal in this Champions League," Allegri said, quoted by Goal. "He scored because he played well in the box and his team-mates worked well in the gameplay.

"A great match with an outstanding crowd supporting us and the players gave all Italian football fans a real show. That's the most important thing."

Although Juventus were feeling the pressure ahead of kick-off - Ronaldo's signing was meant to help the Bianconeri end their Champions League drought - Allegri insisted dropping out of the competition wouldn't have been the end of the world.

"Juventus is not the favourite to win the Champions League. We are one of the contenders and the trophy is one of our goals for this season, as usual," he added.

"If we were eliminated it would have not been a failure. Juventus every year must play the Champions League and today, I repeat, we get to the next stage. Because if you don't pass the round you don't have any chance to win. It is very simple.

"You don't need to graduate at Harvard to understand it - if you pass the group stage [you] have more chances, if not you play Europa League or watch the others from your sofa."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message