Massimiliano Allegri Lauds Hat-Trick Hero Cristiano Ronaldo After Juventus Stun Atletico Madrid

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri was full of praise for Cristiano Ronaldo following I Bianconeri's stunning 3-2 aggregate win over Atlético Madrid on Tuesday.

The Italian champions were trailing by two goals from the first leg but Ronaldo's hat-trick in Turin ensured Juventus would progress into the quarter-finals of the Champions League this season.

Allegri insisted that it was "impossible" for Ronaldo not to add to his one goal in Europe's elite competition this season, adding Juve's comeback against Atlético Madrid was a brilliant show for all of Italy.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

"It's impossible to think Cristiano would only score one goal in this Champions League," Allegri said, quoted by Goal. "He scored because he played well in the box and his team-mates worked well in the gameplay.

"A great match with an outstanding crowd supporting us and the players gave all Italian football fans a real show. That's the most important thing."

Although Juventus were feeling the pressure ahead of kick-off - Ronaldo's signing was meant to help the Bianconeri end their Champions League drought - Allegri insisted dropping out of the competition wouldn't have been the end of the world.

"Juventus is not the favourite to win the Champions League. We are one of the contenders and the trophy is one of our goals for this season, as usual," he added.

That was Juve’s best performance under Allegri bar none. Probably the best performance of this current ‘golden era’. — Jack Gallagher (@calciolovesjack) March 12, 2019

"If we were eliminated it would have not been a failure. Juventus every year must play the Champions League and today, I repeat, we get to the next stage. Because if you don't pass the round you don't have any chance to win. It is very simple.

"You don't need to graduate at Harvard to understand it - if you pass the group stage [you] have more chances, if not you play Europa League or watch the others from your sofa."