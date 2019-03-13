West Ham Fear Andy Carroll's Hammers Career 'Could Be Over' After Suffering New Ankle Injury

By 90Min
March 13, 2019

West Ham United are reportedly concerned that Andy Carroll's latest ankle injury could mean he has played his last game for the club.

The 30-year-old's current contract expires at the end of the season, and there were hopes that Carroll would be given the remainder of the season to prove his worth to the Hammers.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

However, according to The Mirror, there are fears that Carroll's latest injury could sideline him for the remainder of the current campaign, meaning he may have already played his last game for the club.

The worry is that this could be a recurrence of the ankle injury which has plagued Carroll over the last few seasons. He missed the first five months of the current campaign after undergoing ankle surgery, finally returning to Premier League action in December's 3-1 victory over Cardiff City.

However, he has failed to score in his 12 league appearances this season, and now faces the possibility of several months on the injury table after potentially aggravating his ankle issue.

West Ham are investigating the severity of Carroll's latest issue, before they make a final decision on whether to extend the towering striker's stay at the club.

The club have the option to automatically add two years to Carroll's current £90,000-a-week contract, but there are doubts as to whether the Hammers would be willing to make such a financial commitment to a player who has failed to register more than 15 league starts since joining permanently in 2013.

Octavio Passos/GettyImages

They were heavily linked with a move for a new striker in the January transfer window, with Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi and Celta Vigo's Maxi Gomez thought to be high on their wish list. Gomez was the subject of serious interest from the Hammers, and it is thought that they will reignite their pursuit of the 22-year-old in the summer.

West Ham were reluctant to pay Gomez's £42m release clause, but that same clause could drop to £22m if Celta, currently 18th in La Liga, are relegated.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message